This Cutting-Edge 252-Foot Superyacht Can Cruise the High Seas for 40 Days Straight

La Datcha has not set sail yet but is already making waves in the industry. Scheduled for delivery in autumn 2020, the 252-foot superyacht is being built in the Netherlands for Russian banker Oleg Tinkov as part of Damen’s SeaXplorer series. The world’s first purpose-built icebreaker yacht compliant with the International Maritime Organization’s Polar Code, she’s set to become the undisputed best in the growing expedition category.

Described by Damen as “the ultimate crossover of superyacht quality and finish with serious capability,” the rugged La Datcha can break through 16-inch-thick ice and maintain autonomy at sea for up to 40 days. Tinkov played an integral role in the design and customization of this SeaXplorer SX77 model, and his passion for adventuring is reflected in the ship’s extraordinary equipment inventory: two helicopters with helideck and hangar, two snowmobiles, a submersible, a dive center with a decompression chamber and several tenders, including two RIBs.

Intending to spend 20 weeks of the year aboard the yacht, Tinkov will offer La Datcha for charter the rest of the time, with a tour that stretches from Alaska and the Kamchatka Peninsula to Madagascar and Antarctica. Forming the “floating chalet” part of the Tinkoff Collection rental property portfolio, which includes chalets in Courchevel and Val Thorens, the superyacht opens up a world of uncharted heli-skiing terrain.

As Tinkov explains, “My houses in the French Alps enable me to remain fully focused on skiing while also indulging in a healthy dose of hedonism. La Datcha takes this to even greater extremes—I can enjoy heli-skiing in the world’s most challenging environments and still return to exceptional service and luxury.”

Spanning six decks—four of which are accessed with a glass-encased elevator—and accommodating 12 guests, the vessel includes two master cabins and an observation lounge with full-height windows. Onboard amenities also include a spa, a gym, indoor and outdoor hot

tubs and Tinkov’s personally selected ski guides, you’ll feel on top of the world regardless of destination. The boat is available to charter for the 2020/21 season through Edmiston Yachts at a starting price of approximately $824,500 per week.

