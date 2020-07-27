This New Ice-Breaking Expedition Yacht Will Let You Explore the Arctic—With an Onboard Submarine

All aboard! This best-in-class expedition yacht is ready to take you on an Antarctic adventure and cure your quarantine blues—but it’ll cost you just shy of a mil.

The epic 252-footer, known as La Datcha, has just been listed for charter for roughly $850,000 per week. Commissioned by billionaire Russian banker Oleg Tinkov, it represents the first purpose-built icebreaker yacht compliant with the International Maritime Organization’s Polar Code and can cruise autonomously for up to 40 days.

The bronze-colored brute was built by Damen and the Dutch yard describes it as “the ultimate crossover of superyacht quality and finish with serious capability.” Basically, it can power through 16-inch-thick ice yet is replete with five-star luxury. She was delivered to Tinkov earlier this month, and he’s since offered her for hire in Antarctica during December 2021 and January 2022.

Part of Damen’s SeaXplorer series, the lofty vessel spans six decks, which are accessed via a special glass-encased elevator. She can sleep 12 guests—if you slit the bill that’s $70,000 each—as well as 25 crew that will cater to your every whim. Each of the six, sizeable cabins come complete with a walk-in dressing room and en suite bathroom.

Elsewhere, guests can take in the views from the observation lounge, which has incredible full-height windows, or make use of the onboard amenities, such as the Turkish bath and sauna, massage studio, gym or jacuzzi. It even has its own private hospital, which is especially handy at this time.

Of course, what really sets this custom SeaXplorer SX77 apart is its toy collection. Tinkov, an avid explorer, threw in everything but the kitchen sink and the ship has an extraordinary equipment inventory, including two helicopters with helideck and hangar, two snowmobiles, four jet-skis, a mini-submarine, a dive center with a decompression chamber, as well as several tenders. On top of that, Tinkov’s personally selected ski guides will be on hand to organize bespoke heli-skiing trips across uncharted terrain.

La Datcha is available for the 2020/21 season through Fraser Yachts a starting price of approximately $846,000 per week. Full itineraries are available for all legs and you can contact Fraser for more information.

Check out more renderings of La Datcha below: