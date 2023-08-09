This Sleek New 190-Foot Ice-Class Explorer Yacht Lets You Travel the World in Style

Damen Yachting’s newest fleet member is ready to prove itself on the high seas.

The custom explorer, which was first tested in the waters of Antalya, Turkey, in January, has just embarked on her maiden voyage to the Mediterranean. Christened Pink Shadow, the ice-class cruiser is the third yacht in the Dutch yard’s SeaXplorer range but the only one to measure 190 feet (58 meters). It is also the first SeaXplorer model to be built in Turkey.

Conceived in collaboration with Azure Yacht Design and Naval Architecture and EYOS Expeditions, the vessel is characterized by a green steel hull, a lightweight aluminum superstructure, long lines of black glazing, and synthetic teak decking.

An aerial view of Damen ’s Pink Shadow yacht

The interiors of the yacht were brought to life by Design Unlimited. The stylish living quarters include six lavish suites for up to 12 guests, plus cabins for 15 crew and two expedition staff. You’ll also find a scenic sky lounge and dining area on the bridge deck and the line’s signature observation lounge in the bow. Outside, the aft deck is dedicated to a helipad, while the bridge deck is home to a Jacuzzi. To top it off, the lower deck sports a large infinity pool.

In terms of grunt, Pink Shadow is capable of reaching a top speed of 14.5 knots and can cover 5,000 nautical miles when traveling at a cruising speed of 11.5 knots. She also offers 30 days of autonomy at sea to make far-flung adventures that little bit easier.

A closer look at the ship’s exterior

Speaking of adventures, the yacht is equipped full arsenal of toys, including a custom 37-foot sailboat, two tenders, a couple of motorcycles, and vehicles for both on- and off-road use.

The best part is the SeaXplorer 58 will soon be joined by a slightly bigger successor. Damen is now focusing on building the first SeaXplorer 60, which is scheduled for delivery in spring 2024. Bring on the sea explorers.