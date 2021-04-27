Quantcast
×
RR One

This Epic New 345-Foot Expedition Yacht Has an 8,000-Mile Range

The transoceanic explorer SeaXplorer 105 has a luxurious interior and carries two helicopters, five tenders and a sub.

The 345-foot Damen SeaXplorer 105 is designed to travel the world in style. Courtesy Damen Yachting

Damen Yachting’s SeaXplorer 105 is a combination of comfort, size and serious expedition features designed into a polar-class hull. The Amels division used client feedback to create this new 345-foot concept, partnering with Azure Yacht Design and EYOS Expeditions for the fine details. This latest of the SeaXplorer line—which include 90-, 95- and 100-meter sisterships—has more than 62,000 square feet of volume across eight decks.

Related Stories

Size matters on this new Damen: It has two owner’s suites and accommodations for 24 guests, storage garages for two twin-engine helicopters, space for five tenders and an 8,000-mile range to cross the Pacific without having to refuel. The new design also has garage space for a submarine.

The focus of the 105’s exterior is on maximizing time in the outdoors, with a water sports center and scuba deck, along with a special embarkment point at water level for immediate access to the ocean.

The 345-foot Damen SeaXplorer 105 is designed to travel the world in style.

The forward bow lounge is one of many design features that add comfort to the rugged explorer design.  Courtesy Damen Yachting

The 3,229-square-foot helideck also serves double duty for large social gatherings in port, or it even works as a tennis court or half-basketball court, for pick-up games at the end of the world. Belowdecks, a weathertight double hangar with hydraulic lift system keeps both aircraft protected from the elements.

The designers focused on multi-tasking areas like the helideck and transom. The rear of the yacht is not only a huge swim platform, but also has an open bar area with upstairs lounge.

On the inside, the 105 is all about comfort. In keeping with its sisterships, the designers included a forward Observation Lounge with an outside bow deck, but supersized it to 1,324 square feet, so groups could gather to enjoy exceptional views in the evening after a day of diving or heli-skiing. The open layout, surrounded by windows on all sides, has a bar and multimedia center. The 3,000-plus square foot indoor spa is also full-featured, with a gym with foldout terrace, whirlpool, steam room, massage area, hairdresser and beauty salon. Its 26-foot-long indoor pool is heated.

The 3,229-square-foot helideck also serves double duty for large social gatherings in port, or it even works as a tennis court or half-basketball court, for pick-up games at the end of the world. Belowdecks, a weathertight double hangar with hydraulic lift system keeps both aircraft protected from the elements.

The 345-foot expedition yacht has space for two helicopters, which are required for skiing Antarctica.  Damen Yachting

The hybrid diesel-electric propulsion pods are designed to minimize emissions.

The 105 is also IMO Polar Code category B compliant for environmental protection. The hull is Polar Class 7, with the stern designed for breaking ice in fast-changing conditions. The yacht also has retractable stabilizer fins for when “growlers” are lurking beneath the surface. These truck-sized fragments of ice are hazardous to yachts with fixed fins, so the 105’s retractable fins let the boat cruise in relative safety.

“The SeaXplorer 105 is a fully developed design,” says Enrique Tintore, SeaXplorer design manager. “However, the scope for client customization is massive–that’s a key part of our proposition throughout the design process.”

The 345-foot Damen SeaXplorer 105 is designed to travel the world in style.

The stern offers direct access to the water, while the internal beach club includes a bar and lounge area.  Courtesy Damen Yachting

Damen Yachting plans to build the yacht under PYC rules, so it can be chartered.

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Marine

Latest Galleries in Marine

More From Our Brands

ad