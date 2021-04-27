This Epic New 345-Foot Expedition Yacht Has an 8,000-Mile Range

Damen Yachting’s SeaXplorer 105 is a combination of comfort, size and serious expedition features designed into a polar-class hull. The Amels division used client feedback to create this new 345-foot concept, partnering with Azure Yacht Design and EYOS Expeditions for the fine details. This latest of the SeaXplorer line—which include 90-, 95- and 100-meter sisterships—has more than 62,000 square feet of volume across eight decks.

Size matters on this new Damen: It has two owner’s suites and accommodations for 24 guests, storage garages for two twin-engine helicopters, space for five tenders and an 8,000-mile range to cross the Pacific without having to refuel. The new design also has garage space for a submarine.

The focus of the 105’s exterior is on maximizing time in the outdoors, with a water sports center and scuba deck, along with a special embarkment point at water level for immediate access to the ocean.

The 3,229-square-foot helideck also serves double duty for large social gatherings in port, or it even works as a tennis court or half-basketball court, for pick-up games at the end of the world. Belowdecks, a weathertight double hangar with hydraulic lift system keeps both aircraft protected from the elements.

The designers focused on multi-tasking areas like the helideck and transom. The rear of the yacht is not only a huge swim platform, but also has an open bar area with upstairs lounge.

On the inside, the 105 is all about comfort. In keeping with its sisterships, the designers included a forward Observation Lounge with an outside bow deck, but supersized it to 1,324 square feet, so groups could gather to enjoy exceptional views in the evening after a day of diving or heli-skiing. The open layout, surrounded by windows on all sides, has a bar and multimedia center. The 3,000-plus square foot indoor spa is also full-featured, with a gym with foldout terrace, whirlpool, steam room, massage area, hairdresser and beauty salon. Its 26-foot-long indoor pool is heated.

The hybrid diesel-electric propulsion pods are designed to minimize emissions.

The 105 is also IMO Polar Code category B compliant for environmental protection. The hull is Polar Class 7, with the stern designed for breaking ice in fast-changing conditions. The yacht also has retractable stabilizer fins for when “growlers” are lurking beneath the surface. These truck-sized fragments of ice are hazardous to yachts with fixed fins, so the 105’s retractable fins let the boat cruise in relative safety.

“The SeaXplorer 105 is a fully developed design,” says Enrique Tintore, SeaXplorer design manager. “However, the scope for client customization is massive–that’s a key part of our proposition throughout the design process.”

Damen Yachting plans to build the yacht under PYC rules, so it can be chartered.