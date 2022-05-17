Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes: David Bowie’s Former 128-Foot Superyacht Is Ready for a New Owner

From art to fashion to real estate, David Bowie was a man of impeccable taste. The late rock star’s Benetti yacht is another prime example.

The luxe 128-footer, which Fraser yachts has just listed for $5 million, exudes Italian style and just the right amount of glitz and glamor to please the legendary musician who died of cancer in 2016.

Built by Benetti back in 1977, the vessel was christened Deneb Star by Bowie but now goes by the name of El Caran. Sporting a sleek, steel displacement hull and a classic Benetti silhouette, the vessel was treated to a meticulous refit in 2020 that saw a fresh paint job and new teak deck installed.

The interior, which was revamped by Simona Lamboglia Architecture and Interior Design, showcases bright, modern décor and furnishings throughout. There’s an abundance of pop art and hot-pink accents that contrast the traditional fixtures and elegant wood paneling. The spacious layout comprises six generous staterooms that can collectively sleep up to 12 seafarers, along with five crew cabins that can accommodate seven crew.

Outside, meanwhile, the decks offer plenty of space for alfresco dining and entertaining. The long “canoe stern,” in particular, houses a number of sunbeds and lounges that are ripe for relaxation, while the upper deck offers panoramic views of the ocean.

As for grunt, El Caran is equipped with twin 824 hp MTU engines that give her a top speed of 12 knots, a cruising speed of 10 knots and a range of 3,800 nautical miles. She’s also been fitted with stabilizers for added comfort at sea.

Despite its age, El Caran still has plenty of appeal, too. The superyacht, which is maintained to RINA commercial class, has been offered for charter in the Mediterranean for many summers and attracted many repeat clients.

El Caran has been listed for sale for $5 million (€4.85 million) by Giulio Riggio at Fraser’s Palma office.

Check out more photos below: