Delivery of 164-foot Yacht Masa Is a Home Run for Heesen

The delivery of Masa (project 18750)—the eighth yacht in the 5000 Aluminum Class—reaffirms Heesen’s “sweet spot.” The Dutch shipyard, which has the capability of building yachts up to 272 feet at its facilities in Oss, Holland, claims 164 feet is its most successful length. Masa (meaning diamond in Arabic) pays testament to that.

Delivered just in time for the summer cruising season, Masa shares the sporty and streamlined exterior lines of its sisterships in the 5000 Aluminum Class, the first of which was Satori in 2011. Penned by Frank Laupman of Dutch design studio Omega Architects, the pelican-beak bow with negative sheer remains a defining feature, slicing through waves like butter.

Two days of tests in moderate sea conditions in the North Sea put Masa through its paces. Lightweight, thanks to being fully aluminum, and fast due to a semi-displacement hull, the yacht is designed to evoke speed—and true to form maxes out at 23 knots.

“We are extremely pleased with the delivery of our latest 50m, she represents the sum of her foresisters and celebrates their key design elements. The 50m below 500GT segment represents for Heesen an important niche where we dominate the market thanks to our skills in precise engineering, lightweight construction and unparalleled Dutch quality,” says Arthur Brouwer, CEO of Heesen.

An elegant, light and airy interior conceived by Italian designer Cristiano Gatto optimizes the space on board for the owner and their guests. The inclusion of silver-leaf ceilings and curved bespoke furniture are again reminiscent of recognizable design elements from the previous yachts, as is the use of brushed spruce finishings and details.

Far from being a clone, however, Masa will be easily spotted from afar thanks to a startlingly bright white exterior color scheme.

The owner’s stateroom located on the main deck forward no doubt provides sweeping views to wake up to in the morning. Five more staterooms reside on the lower deck, including a full-beam VIP, two doubles and two twins—all with en-suite bathrooms—mean a total of 12 guests can share an exhilarating experience together at sea.

Masa will reach a top speed of 23 knots, compliments of its two MTU 16V 4000 diesel engines.

Heesen currently has 12 yachts in build, with further deliveries scheduled for later on in 2019.