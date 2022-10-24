This Epic 350-Foot Hybrid Sailing-Yacht Concept Generates Its Own Electricity While Cruising

In Roman mythology, Juno was queen of the gods. In the marine industry, she’s a sailing-yacht concept hoping to be queen of the high seas.

The new 350-footer, which comes from the drawing board of Dixon Yacht Design, combines the comfort and performance of a superyacht with the elegance of a schooner. Juno features three masts with large sails to harness the wind and is capable of hitting 23 knots under canvas alone, according to the British studio. She also clearly contains Dixon’s DNA and showcases edgy lines along with a sleek profile and razor-sharp bow.

In addition, Juno’s Falcon Rig ensures maximum efficiency with minimal effort. Unlike a conventional rig that requires a full crew, this nifty sailing system can be operated singlehandedly. On top of that, Juno’s advanced hybrid-propulsion system includes propellers that actually generate electricity while the vessel’s sailing.

Juno sports a 26-foot pool aft. Dixon Yacht Design

“This is a future-proof statement yacht, for a customer who is not afraid to do something different,” the studio said in a statement. “It defies sailing convention but not the sailing experience.”

Onboard, meanwhile, eight generous guest cabins are spread across four decks. There is also one “intimate deck” reserved for the owner, which is centered around a full-beam owner’s suite. On the main deck, the sprawling main salon leads outdoors to a beach bar and a 26-foot swimming pool aft.

The upper deck salon is decidedly luxe. Dixon Yacht Design/Galiscope

At the stern, the open transom and expandable swim platform connect to a beach club with shell doors that open on each side. You’ll also find a gym, a sauna and a cinema nearby. As for toys, Juno can store a limousine and sports tender measuring 33 feet, respectively. The yacht is also fitted with a tender platform amidship that provides direct access to the main deck lobby.

Queen of the seas, indeed.