This New 180-Foot Superyacht Is a Pure Sailor by Day and Discotheque by Night

Dixon Yacht Design wants to shine a light on its latest concept—literally. The British firm has fitted the new 180-footer with a stack of blue neons and white uplights to showcase her elegant lines and sleek profile.

The sailing superyacht, which has been dubbed Project 175, is a triumph of form and function. It’s fitted with the requisite mast and running gear for sailing yet is also primed for luxurious living and, of course, parties. Think of it as a diligent hybrid sailer by day and an epic floating discotheque by night.

The idea behind Project 175’s sail setup was to simplify the process as much as possible by using “tried-and-tested” control systems. She sports a lifting keel that decreases the draft from 23 feet to 15.5 feet, along with a ketch rig plan that allows for flexible distribution of the sail area. An off-wind Code sail will also be provided on an underdeck furling drum, which will be hoisted up through the deck when required.

In terms of performance, the all-aluminum design features a low-profile flybridge with twin helm stations. She’ll be powered by a cutting-edge hybrid propulsion system which has an advanced energy recovery mechanism that generates electricity while the vessel is sailing.

Onboard, the vessel has a generous 483GT interior with a flowing layout. The main deck offers an expansive glazed saloon, a formal dining area and the bridge. The lower deck, meanwhile, features four well-appointed guest cabins and a full-beam owner’s suite that has direct access to the aft deck through a private glazed deck saloon. Elsewhere, sailors can enjoy a jacuzzi, beach club, swim platform and abundant entertaining areas.

Dixon says the “statement yacht” was designed for those who are “passionate about sailing” but do not want to “compromise on living space and functionality.” At first blush, it appears the designers nailed the brief.

Check out more photos of Project 175 below: