Meet Donald Lawson, the Ambitious Sailor Who Plans to Break 15 World Records in the Next 5 Years

At nine years old, Captain Donald Lawson recalls walking the docks of marinas in Annapolis, asking anyone within earshot on the docks if he could give them a hand—cleaning boats, folding sails, or carrying gear back to the boathouse.

“After a long sail, many of the sailors were very tired, and it was a great way to listen and introduce yourself as a 9-year-old to the people with the boats,” Lawson told Robb Report.

The time, travel, and money that sailing requires has historically rendered the sport off-limits to the masses, especially in 1989 when Lawson first set foot on a 70-foot schooner through a Living Classrooms Youth program for fourth-graders in underserved communities.

Lawson, in red, aboard Defiant.

“The captain of the Lady Maryland allowed me to steer the boat,” Lawson recalls. “I asked him how far I could take it, and he said, ‘Technically, you could sail it around the world.’ It was a real lightbulb, life-changing moment for me, and I started working toward that goal.”

More than three decades later, Lawson, 41, is gearing up to break from 15 to 18 world sailing records by 2028. “When you compete for a record, you are competing with the past, present and future,” he says. “For me, the only way I can show who I am and what I am is to succeed in these voyages.”

This fall, he’ll set out to become the first American—and, by extension, the first African-American—sailor to circumnavigate the globe solo in 70 days on a trimaran. He will be the fifth person to attempt such a feat—a groundbreaking goal for a sailor who had few African-American role models to look up to.

Lawson is a familiar figure on racing circuits, including this Newport to Bermuda race.

Sailing was not diverse in the 1990s. By the time Lawson set foot on his first schooner, only one African-American sailor, Teddy Seymour, had sailed the globe solo, completing a 16-month journey via the world’s canals in 1987.

William Pinkney became the second five years later after he circumnavigated the globe via the Cape of Good Hope and Good Horn. But for most of his childhood, Lawson had to look elsewhere for mentors, naming as his heroes Steve Fossett, Gary Jobson, Bruce Schwab, Rich Wilson, and Dame Ellen MacArthur, who advised him to sail multihulls to get a range of experience.

“People took me in because they could see my passion and drive,” he says. “I had to learn to do everything on board just to get the opportunity to help out on the docks and sail.”

Lawson, standing between the center hull and starboard sponson, gives a sense of the scale of the boat that he will sail around the world alone.

After high school, Lawson taught sailing to children at the Downtown Sailing Center in Baltimore. At the same time, he earned his racing chops crewing on raceboats in events like the Governor’s Cup in the Chesapeake Bay as well as local regattas. In the winter of 2005, Bruce Schwab, who had circumnavigated the world the previous year in his 60-foot yacht, Ocean Planet, invited Lawson out of the blue to come sailing with him in Portland, Maine.

The first night on the water, the pair were caught in a snowstorm. Ever the competitor, Schwab wanted to use the storm’s winds to increase boat speed, rather than seeking shelter in port. Lawson clearly liked that idea. “The boat could sail perfectly fine under autopilot,” Schwab told Outside Online. “But Donald was so thrilled to be there that he refused to come below, preferring to sit outside and drive the boat for hours, upwind, in the snow.”

It was that kind of mettle that is prompting Lawson to go after successive solo-speed records. But he has more than just glory in mind. Last year, he founded the Dark Seas Initiative, a non-profit organization with the aim to increase diversity in the sport by inspiring the next generation of sailors. Lawson also chairs the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee for US Sailing, the sport’s national governing body.

Looking Defiant.

“He’s a go-getter,” says Laura Fergusson of Mustang Survival, a marine apparel and safety equipment company providing Lawson’s mission with sailing gear. “He’s making excellent connections and bringing attention to his non-profit. As a leader, he’s showing generations to come that you can set goals and accomplish hard things.”

As part of its outreach, the Dark Seas Initiative will be broadcast into hundreds of classrooms as Lawson attempts to break his records. The cameras will record the often-grueling conditions to give a sense of the reality of offshore sailing. The goal is to reach young people who might never have considered sailing as a hobby, much less a profession.

“Sailing requires a boat, and when you are struggling to live, a boat is the last thing on your mind,” Lawson says. “Yacht Clubs have historically not been very inclusive to women or minorities, so what you have is an uncomfortable scenario where individuals are afraid to ask and the clubs don’t know how to be inclusive.”

Defiant was launched in 2004 in France as Groupama 2, an ORMA 60 that won multiple Grand Prix titles and the prestigious Transat Jacques Vabre. Courtesy VPLP Design

Lawson acquired his pedigreed trimaran, Defiant, in April, likening it to the Formula 1 of boats for its speed and performance. Having started life as Groupama 2, the French-built trimaran was launched in 2004, using the most advanced materials of that time. It was the last ORMA 60 produced, but won multiple races, including three years of Grand Prix titles and the 2007 Transat Jacques Vabre. The multihull got its new name from Lawson’s commitment to “defying the odds” and his favorite show, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Lawson spent the first months along the California coast, visiting different yacht clubs and sailing centers, and even sailing into San Francisco Bay. He is now based in Acapulco, having put 6,000 nautical miles on Defiant.

“He’s an adventurer,” says Rich Jepsen, a board member of US Sailing. “Nobody does that much work without having an inner drive to do it—like the saying about summiting Everest, he’s doing it because it’s there. But he’s also turning his personal ambition into a proven model for doing good by inspiring the school children who watch him.”

Lawson will soon sail from Acapulco to his home-port of Baltimore for modifications to Defiant. Courtesy Donald Lawson

Beyond the costs of acquiring and maintaining a racing trimaran, there’s the challenge of sailing thousands of miles offshore alone, 24/7 in sometimes horrendous conditions, always with the goal of pushing the boat and himself faster to beat a record.

Those first 6,000 miles have taken a toll. Recent images of Defiant in Acapulco show it looking the worse for wear, with visible hull and sail damage. Some sailing websites report the boat lost its engines. Lawson says the boat is being repaired locally and he plans to soon sail through the Panama Canal, up the Atlantic coast to his home port of Baltimore, where it will be hauled out. “It will undergo testing, modifications and upgrades for the upcoming record season,” he says.

The record-breaking attempts could start as early as next fall, with the Newport-Bermuda race. Lawson is going after the record held by his mentor Steve Fossett, who sailed the route in 1 day, 16 hours in 1999. “If time doesn’t allow for that, then the next record attempt would be the Around the World Voyage in October,” he says.

The campaign is then planned to continue through 2028.