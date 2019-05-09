A Huge Sundeck with Pool, Waterfall and Colorful LED Lights Make This Superyacht Summer’s Party Central

Dutch yachtbuilder Heesen delivered the 180-foot Vida (formerly Project Antares) this week following sea trials that clocked the Van Oossanen Naval Architects–designed fast displacement hull form superyacht at a top speed of 16.4 knots. Twin MTU 8V 4000 M63 diesel engines gave this efficient yacht a 4,500 nm range while cruising at 13 knots.

Vida‘s 740 gross tons house a spectacular interior created by B Design. A backlit ivory onyx arch welcomes guests through the aft entrance to the main deck. This arch serves not only as a momentous way to enter from the aft cockpit, but it also acts as a 21-bottle-per-side wine cellar—quite the celebratory way to hop on board.

The yacht’s American owner worked with the yard so Vida can cruise as mothership to the owner’s sport-fishing fleet. This means the owner’s two sport-fishing boats will be able to refuel and recharge via Vida, extending fishing excursions to several days at sea without needing to return to base.

Vida is also the first Heesen yacht to comply with the latest emissions regulations. Its selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system reduces NOx in exhaust emissions in line with the stringent IMO Tier III regulations.

Back to aesthetics, another highlight of Vida is its backlit ivory-onyx floating-steps staircase. Strips of lacquered wood and smoky mirror, together with the onyx, make for an arresting and intricate statement piece traveling among the decks of the yacht.

Vida accommodates 12 guests in a total of six staterooms, including five large lower-deck cabins and a more than 860-square-foot owner’s apartment on the main deck.

As enticing as the technical aspects and onyx-laden interior may be, Vida also has all kinds of deck space. For example, the sundeck offers up more than 1,000 square feet of fun in the sun, such as a pool with waterfall. Once the sun goes down, this same space is party central, with a starred ceiling, colorful LED lights in the pool and a fully stocked bar.

If the sundeck proves to be too far from the water, the 860-square-foot beach club with a large swim platform brings refreshment within reach. Sweat off last night’s sundeck dance party in the adjoining gym.

The yacht is on its way to the Mediterranean to meet up with its owners. Watch for Vida at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, September 25 to 28.