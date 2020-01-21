Bought a Hybrid Yacht? This New All-Electric Tender Might Be the Perfect Companion

Tenders don’t typically make the biggest waves at boat shows, but DutchCraft’s new all-electric vessel is vying to change that. The innovative 26-foot tender will make its world debut at Boot Düsseldorf this month and promises to impress even the most discerning marine enthusiasts.

Designed and built in the Netherlands, the carbon-fiber DutchCraft 25 (DC25) boasts an ingenious modular deck design that ensures seafarers can switch up the layout quickly and easily. Like the Swiss army knife of tenders, it can transform from a family cruiser to a sport boat to a toy carrier to a fishing vessel seamlessly.

The tender features an efficient V-shaped hull and expansive one-level deck that allows for a number of seating configurations with space for up to 12 passengers. When the deck is cleared, there is enough room to transport a four-wheeler, several motorbikes, a pair of jet skis or eight scuba diving sets or 16-foot sailing dinghy.

The tender’s tinted glass windshield and high sides help to protect the captain and guests from the elements, while the hinged bow door ensures they can walk to and from the beach via the foredeck without getting wet. Of course, if you do want to dip a toe in, the transom opens to create a spacious swim platform and there’s a shower with a freshwater tank when you’re ready to rinse off.

The best part? The DC25 is clean, quick and silent thanks to its electric drivetrain. The battery-powered vessel can soar at 32 knots for up to 75 minutes or cruise at a leisurely 6 knots for up to 6 hours. With no fumes or noisy engine, the tender makes the ideal zero-emission companion for peaceful exploration or shore-to-vessel taxiing.

“We believe electric propulsion will be key in a future that cares about ocean preservation,” said DutchCraft marketing coordinator Floris Koopmans.“ We are committed to investing in this positive movement, and the technology that we have developed for the DC25 is a step in the right direction.”

Indeed, the Dutch shipyard is already expanding the existing family of two and developing a limousine version of the DC25 that will feature the same green tech and shuttle guests in luxury.

The DutchCraft 25 will be on display at Boot Düsseldorf from January 18 to 26 and has a starting price of $305,000 (€275,000). Check out more pictures of the vessel below: