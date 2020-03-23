Why Dynamiq’s Nimble New 160-Foot Yacht Is a Step Change in Design Philosophy

When it comes to yachting, 50 meters or 160 feet of length, is the magical line in the sand: The yacht is big enough to be big, with generous range, comfort and external space, but not so big that buying it, owning it and running it becomes an industry unto itself. Not surprisingly, the offerings at 165 feet are plentiful and packed with similar options, which is why when Dynamiq decided to enter the fray, it did so with an eye on being different.

“We asked ourselves, ‘What can we bring to the market that makes more sense for our clients?’” said CEO and founder Sergei Dobroserdov when the company launched six years ago. “So, we decided to design the new GTT 160 with the accent on the key factors: wellbeing, efficiency and price.”

The “wellbeing” checklist ranges from a main-deck master stateroom with an open-air balcony on either side, to a full galley with breakfast bar fit for a professional chef or a serious home cook, to a movie lounge with a 75-inch screen and a bar. The aft main deck replicates a beach club, with a 12-person hot tub, a spa area and a gym. The unusual positioning of this area makes all the difference to heightening gracious onboard living.

“You сan enjoy versatile activities, from doing sports and swimming to sunbathing and relaxing in the sauna and hammam,” Dobroserdov told Robb Report. “All this is happening on the main deck, with great views, rather than on the lower deck where most yachts typically have their beach clubs.”

Beyond the topsides, Dynamiq also paid close attention to its running surface under the water. The yacht’s performance, smooth ride and efficiency comes from the elongated displacement hull designed by Van Oossanen Naval Architects. It includes an aft Hull Vane foil for extra lift, which can push top speeds to 17 knots with twin six-cylinder engines and provide a 4,000-mile cruising range at 10 knots. A hybrid engine option offers zero-emission operation at eight knots. Owners more focused on speed can achieve 23 knots with MAN V-12s.

“I love to go cruising and see different places, finding great new bays or hidden islands,” said Dobroserdov “So I created an oversized crow’s nest on the top deck. There is a separate helm position so you can really explore on this yacht with 360-degree visibility.”

The foredeck also includes a helipad in a highly unusual area that frees up the bow for socializing. Aft, a 21-foot tender in the garage allows instant access to the sea.

On the spacious interior, six staterooms accommodate 12 guests. The crew’s quarters sleep eight.

Of course, depending on usage and preference, an owner may not need eight staffers to run the GTT 160. Fewer can provide a more streamlined, simple operation, although a full crew can provide long-range luxury with white-glove service.

Such flexibility is the beauty of the 50-meter class, especially this new Dynamiq.