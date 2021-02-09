This Striking New 135-Foot Golden Superyacht Just Hit the Water Off Tuscany

There was no missing Dynamiq’s newest superyacht as it hit the seas over the weekend. The all-aluminum 135-footer, which was christened Stefania, has gold hull that cut a striking figure as the yacht cruised the waters off the Tuscan coast.

Stefania is the first hull in the yard’s GTT 135 superyacht series and is billed as a “no compromise all-rounder.” Her launch comes after a painstaking two-year build that continued amid the pandemic.

“We are very proud of this achievement, especially in these challenging Covid-19 times,” Dynamiq’s founder and chief executive Sergei Dobroserdov said in a statement.

By the looks of it, Stefania was worth the wait. The vessel features an elegant exterior penned by Dobroserdov Design, along with a distinctive fast-displacement hull by Van Oossanen colored in that eye-catching golden hue. Of course, the vessel’s exterior has plenty of functions beyond aesthetics.

Stefania is characterized by a reverse bow, a long waterline and a round-bilge hull that together bring greater speed and efficiency. In English, that means the vessel’s shape ensures remarkably low resistance and less fuel consumption while increasing velocity. As you might expect, Dynamiq says she performs “at the top of her class.” Notably, she is equipped with the state-of-the-art technology, including the Hull Vane aft foil for fast planing over the waves and a unique torque compensation system by Rubber Design.

The speedy vessel is propelled by twin MAN V12 1650 engines that are capable of reaching 20 knots at full tilt. She can also cover 3,500 nautical miles when traveling at cruising speed to give seafarers the ability to embark on longer trips when desired.

Meanwhile, onboard Stefania offers a flowing open-plan interior with ceilings that span more than 7-feet high. The living quarters are centered around the cozy main salon, which features a real fireplace, while five generous cabins are located on the lower deck.

Outside, the sprawling sundeck, which measures more than 1,200 square feet, offers a jacuzzi forward, along with two 75-inch TVs and a bar for al fresco movie nights. Not to be outdone, the main deck is fitted with an expansive pool while the beach club below has its own dedicated bar.

Stefania is now undertaking extensive sea trials after which she will be offered for charter through Arcon Yachts (for approx. $200,000 per week). If you like what you see, the second hull in the series is now available at a special base price and shortened delivery time. It can also be fitted with optional Bentley Home furniture and accessories. After all, the gold hull sets a high bar.

Check out more photos below: