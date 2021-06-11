From a Hybrid Explorer to a Speedy 90-Footer, Dynamiq Unveils 12 New Luxury Superyacht Designs

Dynamiq is bolstering its fleet by the dozen. The Italian yard has just unveiled a new superyacht range that comprises no less than 12 different designs to cater to all manner of seafarers.

The vessels, which have been in development for three years, will vary in length from 89 feet all the way up to 164 feet—and all of them put a premium on luxury. The boutique, family-owned outfit says the new lineup was created to fill a void in the market left by some of the bigger builders.

“When large yards are not building in this size anymore, we are filling the gap bringing the highest standards of finish quality and top technology to achieve extreme values in the performance of our yachts,” founder Sergei Dobroserdov said in a statement.

The 12 new arrivals will be split into three lines, including the Grand Turismo Transatlantic (GTT), the Global series and the entry-level GTM 90 sports yachts, with hybrid propulsion available on every model.

Both the GTT and Global vessels will be based on the tried-and-true round-bilge fast-displacement hulls by noted naval architect Van Oossanen for smooth sailing on the high seas.

Billed as “sleek and elegant,” the GTT yachts are crafted from aluminum and feature large open decks for alfresco relaxation, along with the latest V-12 MAN engines that propel the vessels to more than 20 knots. The GTT quartet spans from 115 feet up to 165 feet (pictured above) and will cost you around $15 million and $30 million, respectfully.

In contrast, the Globals sport steel hulls and a comparatively modest powertrain for “smooth, long-range cruising in near silence and with very low fuel consumption,” according to the yard. As the moniker suggests, these vessels are built for transatlantic jaunts and thus promise generous interiors jampacked with creature comforts. Of the four in the line, the highlight is the range-topping hybrid 164-footer G500 (it starts at $33 million) that can cover 4,500 miles at speeds of up to 16 knots.

The GTM 90 series, meanwhile, consists of small and speedy 90-footers that have the soul of a superyacht and can reach 30 knots at full tilt. With a striking exterior that recalls the lines of a modern supercar, this versatile platform can be delivered as either a Transformer, Sportfisher or Beach Club version that will each set you back roughly $10 million. The latter sports a double-level beach club in the stern, with a large folding swim platform, TV, bar and barbecue on the lower level and an alfresco dining spot on the top.

But Dynamiq isn’t done yet. The yard is also finalizing the work on its fourth “secret range,” which will be presented during the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show in September. Stay tuned.