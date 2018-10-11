Dynamiq’s Stunning GTT 135 Finds a Buyer

Last year, superyacht builder Dynamiq unveiled its new GTT 115—an elegant yacht with interiors and exteriors designed by Studio F.A. Porsche—to rave reviews at the Monaco Yacht Show. Now, the Monaco-based builder has officially sold a striking 135-foot Gran Turismo Transatlantic superyacht known as the GTT 135 to a European buyer.

Slated to be crafted from aluminum and carbon fiber, the all-new model will be based on a fast-displacement hull form by Van Oossanen Naval Architects. A Hull Vane will ensure a 20 percent reduction in vertical accelerations and reduce resistance by as much as 30 percent—contributing to a smooth, safe ride. The Voith Linear Jet propulsion package will make it possible for the GTT 135 to comfortably cruise at a top speed of 20-plus knots in displacement mode.

The one-of-a-kind yacht will be further distinguished by a huge sundeck with a Jacuzzi and a main-deck swimming pool. After swimming, sunbathing, or lounging in the sunshine, guests can head inside to cool off, rest, and relax. There’s space for up to 10 guests in five capacious cabins, including the full-beam owner’s stateroom on the lower deck.

“We are extremely happy to welcome another savvy client to the Dynamiq family who shares our passion for innovation, efficiency, and contemporary design,” says Sergei Dobroserdov, the CEO and exterior designer at Dynamiq. “This time, we decided to appoint Van Oossanen in the Netherlands as our full-service naval architecture and engineering contractor, ensuring the yacht is designed to the highest northern European standards. Our interior partner, which we will officially announce later this year, is a world-famous luxury automotive brand.”

The buyer, who was introduced to Dynamiq by Konstantin Kolpakov from Arcon Yachts, will take delivery of his new yacht in the summer of 2020.