This Stealthy New 244-Foot Explorer Yacht Concept Was Designed to Look Like a Killer Whale

Dynaship Yacht Design wants you to have a whale of a time on the high seas. So much so, in fact, that the Italian studio has penned a new explorer yacht that can take you to the farthest reaches of the globe in complete luxury.

The concept is based on Dynaship’s Nautilus 650 model but features a revised layout and an upgraded propulsion system. The new Black Whale edition also sports a distinctive matte black exterior inspired by its namesake.

Designed for lengthy, transoceanic expeditions, the 244-footer sports a rugged ice-class hull and offers a staggering 40 days of autonomy at sea. Dynaship’s founder Franco Gnessi says Black Whale is also a “green-powered” yacht, but didn’t go into specifics regarding the engines.

The swanky salon. Dynaship Yacht Design

“We have adopted a revolutionary product that was recently presented to us, these are the latest generation Azimuthal pods certified to work even at very low temperatures,” the designer said in a statement. “For now, we prefer to keep it confidential.”

What we do know is the vessel has an estimated top speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots. It will also be equipped with solar panels to generate clean, green energy on the go. The studio claims the setup’s yield is about three times greater in high-latitude areas than in continental climates.

The fleet of toys. Dynaship Yacht Design

Like any good explorer, Black Whale packs all the requisite gear to carry out oceanographic research. It’s not all work and no play, though. The yacht is fitted with multiple pools that you and your fellow seafarers can enjoy. Speaking of which, the vessel can sleep 12 across five VIPs and one owner’s cabin. The latter is located forward in the bow and has direct access to a pool. There is also accommodation for 18 crew.

Of course, you can expect a full arsenal of water toys, including a sub, Jet Skis and a tender, which can be stored on the floating dock aft. You’ll also find a helipad that can hold a chopper of nearly four tons. Coincidentally, that’s about the same weight as an orca.

