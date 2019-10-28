This Electric Catamaran Is Luxurious, Eco-Conscious and Now Available for Charter

If you’d like to finish off the year with a clear conscience, we’ve found the ideal eco-friendly charter yacht for your upcoming holiday voyage. Known as E, the 60-foot electric catamaran will hit the waters this December and promises a sailing experience that’s both luxurious and low impact.

Designed in partnership with Polish vessel builder Sunreef Yachts, the one-of-a-kind catamaran is essentially a Sunreef 60 that has been fitted with a high-powered electric propulsion system—two 55 kWh engines generate electricity from wind and charge the 140 kWh propulsion battery—as well as curved solar panels which provide clean energy to sustain all of the yacht’s needs. This cutting-edge setup allows E to cruise for up to 6 hours, silently, free from noisy—and polluting—diesel engines. (Of course, there is a 90 kW diesel generator onboard if things get hairy.)

But the green touches extend beyond the engine. E also features fully recyclable performance sails, a high-tech wastewater management system, non-toxic paints and a smart energy management solution for more sustainable cruising. Plus, it’s free from single-use plastic to keep the oceans happy.

“We had a dream to sail in silence, to harness the power of the sun, sea and wind to create a truly sustainable and innovative yachting experience that still affords our guests the luxuries associated with a charter holiday,” Project co-creator Tomasz Piekarec said.

The luxuries of which Piekarec speaks are bountiful, from the aesthetics to the experiential. The generous interior—the boat sleeps eight guests over four en-suite cabins—is finished in an array of opulent materials: Think Carrara marble, Burmese teak flooring and eye-catching Missoni fabrics. Meals will be served by first-class chef Marcin Nowicki—who trained at the prestigious Kurt Scheller Academy—and focus on sustainably sourced ingredients, like family-owned Antonius Caviar and biodynamic sulphite-free Redentore Prosecco. Meanwhile, the state-of-the-art toys—including electric Seabobs, a Fliteboard eFoil, Goccyle G3 electric bikes, paddleboards, wakeboards and diving equipment—promise more fun than a water park.

Available for charter from December, E is staffed by expert crew members that will cater to your every whim. A week in winter starts from $46,000 (all inclusive) and the sailing areas include British and US Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, St Barths, and Guadeloupe. For reservations and further information, head to the website.

Check out more photos of E below: