This 364-Foot Superyacht Concept Was Designed by a Professional Racecar Driver, and You Can Tell

Juan Cayo Azcarate has the rather cool distinction of being a yacht designer and a professional racing driver. His latest superyacht concept capitalized on his varied skill set, too.

Named after the longest island in the Bahamas, Eleuthera spans an imposing 364 feet and features an aggressively sporty silhouette inspired by automotive design. The aerodynamic vessel also takes design cues from ocean creatures, such as stingrays, humpback whales, and tiger sharks. The vertical windows are reminiscent of a shark’s gills and the exhaust emulates a stingray’s fin, for example.

Sleek exterior aside, Eleuthera is designed for transoceanic cruising. Born out of a collaboration between Azcarate’s eponymous Italian studio and the folks at Brythonic Yachts and Sea-Horse Yachts, the superyacht is equipped with a lightweight aluminum hull, a sharp reverse bow, and triple MTT engines that together ensure she can easily navigate shallow waters or the open sea. Indeed, the designers claim the 364-footer will be able to cover some 7,000 nautical miles.

The main salon. Azcarate Design Studio

Eleuthera’s interior is the handiwork of Gian Paolo Nari, Alejandro Crespo Daroca, and Cristiano Mariani Architect. The living quarters comprise 11 staterooms for 22 guests, a full-beam owner’s suite with a dedicated deck, cabins for 31 crew, a generous main salon, a swanky lounge with a grand piano, and an indoor cinema. In terms of decor, a combination of teak and white marble creates a light, contemporary feel.

The main deck lounge and pool. Azcarate Design Studio

The exterior decks are nothing to sneeze at, either. The massive stern platform can transform into a saltwater pool or be used as a beach club, while the main deck is fitted with a huge pool that is capable of turning into an open-air dance floor or cinema. At the opposite end, the foredeck is home to a helipad and a Jacuzzi. Under the helipad lies a garage with space for a 40-foot speedboat and three other tenders. Trust a racer to go nuts with the garage.

