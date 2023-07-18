This Bonkers Self-Sailing Foiling Yacht Can Fly Across the Waves at 40 Knots

Enata Marine already wowed the industry with its Foiler flying yacht back in 2018, but now it’s taking that design into even wilder territory.

The UAE outfit has just unveiled a sleek new model called the Foiler USV (Unmanned Surface Vehicle) that can sail itself. The pilotless newcomer has all the innovative traits of the current 32-foot Foiler model but can be remote-controlled and/or operate autonomously.

Like its predecessor, the USV is fitted with W-foils that allow it to fly five feet above the waves. This ensures a smooth and quiet cruising experience and impressive speeds. In fact, the vessel can hit a top speed of 40 knots and a cruising speed of 30 knots. Enata says the foils also increase overall stability and result in tight, sports car-like handling. The model sports two V-8 turbo-diesel Nanni engines with a total output of 740 hp, but other propulsion options with different fuel types are currently under development.

The foiling yacht has a max speed of 40 knots and a cruising speed of 30 knots. Enata Marine

The self-sailing speed machine has an impressive range, too. It is able to cover 1,243 miles on a single tank while cruising at between 25 and 30 knots, according to Enata. It is also equipped with the builder’s Wingman command and control software. This not only handles the operation of the foils but also can also carry out simple automated tasks without the need for additional systems.

The versatile 32-footer could undertake a variety of roles, including monitoring and patrol. It could even be paired with drone UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) or other surveillance equipment.

The Foiler USV could be paired with different types of drone UAVs. Enata Marine

“The Foiler USV’s unmatched performance, range, and handling combined with the highly intelligent Wingman software and autonomous capability makes it the perfect option for coastal security and longer-range mission profiles,” Enata’s director Alois Vieujot said in a statement. “From Naples in southern Italy, you could access anywhere in the Mediterranean, including Gibraltar, the Aegean, and even Port Said in Egypt.”

The Foiler USV is being developed for military clients but it could also be offered to private owners in the future. Production of the Foiler USV is currently underway and a working demonstrator is expected to launch in late 2023 or early 2024. If you’re wondering what it’s like to ride on a high-speed foiling yacht, you can read about it here.