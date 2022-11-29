This New 21-Foot Electric Catamaran Concept Is Like a Convertible Sports Car for the Water

Putting two holes in a yacht’s hull might sound like a bad idea, but Sebastiano Canto is ready to prove otherwise.

The London-based designer, who has worked at the likes of Perini Navi and Vitruvius Yachts, has just unveiled a new catamaran concept with an unconventional hull engineered to improve efficiency on the high seas.

The 21-footer, christened Enea, features a large void at the front of each respective hull that reduces the vessel’s weight and lateral wind resistance without affecting its seakeeping ability. It also gives the cat greater maneuverability on the water, while adding plenty of character.

The sunbed aft. Sebastiano Canto

On top of that, Enea will require less power than heavier, holeless competitors of the same size. She will be equipped with two of Yamaha’s Harmo electric engines that are good for 3.4 Kw each or 10 hp collectively. The setup can propel the catamaran up to eight knots sans noise and emissions. As Canto puts it, “less weight and less water resistance equal greater efficiency.” The designer didn’t share any specs regarding the estimated range.

The dining table aft. Sebastiano Canto

With a beam of just over eight feet, Enea offers a decent amount of space onboard. The deck can be fully customized by clients and outfitted with nifty modular furniture to maximize the space. The layout in the renders, for instance, has a large sunbed aft that can transform into a dining table. The captain’s seat can also flip around to create seating for up to four guests. Elsewhere, there is a swim platform at the stern that provides direct access to the ocean and another lounging spot forward for particularly plucky seafarers.

The stern swim platform. Sebastiano Canto

A testament to Canto’s design prowess, Enea won the design contest at this year’s Venice Boat Show. The concept also scored first place in the Electric Boats category at the 2022 NY Product Design Awards. It appears holes aren’t such a bad idea, after all.