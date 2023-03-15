This Futuristic New 275-Foot Trimaran Concept Was Inspired by the Spaceship From ‘Star Trek’

Anthony Glasson is going where no man has gone before with his latest trimaran concept.

The disruptive designer, who heads up M51 Concepts, has just unveiled a futuristic new 275-footer that takes design cues from the fictitious starship featured in the hit Star Trek franchise. It wasn’t until Enterprise was complete, though, that the designer could clearly see his muse.

“The exterior styling inspiration was only realized once finished: I had been watching the first season of Star Trek and unconsciously designed a yacht that resembles the original Enterprise,” Glasson said in a statement.

The courtyard. M51 Concepts

The hull shape was actually decided on for an entirely different reason: functionality. The designer wanted to incorporate a “courtyard” and thus needed a trimaran’s signature wide beam. Located on the sundeck, this novel space is fully enclosed to protect you from the elements but has an open roof to let in the sun’s rays. You’ll find a hot tub, a bar, and comfy sofas forward, then a full gym and a day lounge to the aft. The courtyard can be accessed via a central circular elevator that services all decks.

Starting up top, the bridge deck is dedicated to the crew but is also home to an owner’s office and day lounge. The upper deck comprises the open-plan main lounge, a bar, and a dining room with panoramic views, while the main deck features a beach club, a hot tub, and the rest of the generous living quarters.

The main lounge. M51 Concepts

As for accommodation, Enterprise can sleep 12 guests across a full-beam owner’s suite and seven flexible guest cabins. She offers plenty of room for relaxation outdoors, too, with a spacious forward deck that sports a lounge, an alfresco dining space, and a third hot tub.

Although Enterprise is not quite a full explorer—Glasson calls it an adventure yacht—it does share some of the same qualities. The giant tender garage, for instance, sits aft under the helipad and offers plenty of space for toys. The go-anywhere cruiser is also equipped with a hybrid propulsion system that promises a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

On top of that, Glasson claims the all-aluminum multihull has quite a few advantages over monohulls of a similar length and volume. In fact, you can expect to use about 30 percent less fuel while on the high seas. Captain Kirk would be proud.

Click here to see all the photos of Enterprise.