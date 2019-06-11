Eric Clapton vs. The Edge: Which Rockstar Has the Coolest Yacht?

There are many perks to achieving rock royalty status. There’s the adoration of millions, the heaps of awards, and, of course, the finer things in life. For super guitarists Eric Clapton and U2’s The Edge, that includes their own personal superyachts. We break down which vessel best shreds the seven seas.
Eric Clapton’s Va Bene
The Edge’s Cyan
156 feet
160 feet
WHAT THEY PAID
$18.2 million
WHAT THEY PAID
$22.1 million
HOW MANY PREMIUM TICKETS THEY HAVE TO SELL TO
73,984
HOW MANY PREMIUM TICKETS THEY HAVE TO SELL TO
68,000
YOU COULD RENT IT YOURSELF (PER WEEK) FOR
$161,000
YOU COULD RENT IT YOURSELF (PER WEEK) FOR
$224,000
TOYS ON BOARD
32-foot deep-sea fishing boat, two 17-foot inflatable motorboats,
TOYS ON BOARD
21-foot and 15-foot power boats, Yamaha deluxe WaveRunner,
AWARDS CARGO (GRAMMYS)
17
AWARDS CARGO (GRAMMYS)
22
MOST ROCKSTAR-WORTHY PERKS
Sundeck turns into a dance floor; karaoke
MOST ROCKSTAR-WORTHY PERKS
Baby grand piano; outdoor cinema with drop-down screen
HOW MANY BANDMATES CAN IT FIT
12
HOW MANY BANDMATES CAN IT FIT
12
THE SONG LIKELY PLAYING ON BOARD
“I Shot the Sheriff”
THE SONG LIKELY PLAYING ON BOARD
“With or Without You”