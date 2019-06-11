Quantcast
Eric Clapton vs. The Edge: Which Rockstar Has the Coolest Yacht?

One has a sundeck that turns into a dancefloor; the other has a baby grand piano aboard.

The Duel: Eric Clapton vs The Edge Shutterstock

There are many perks to achieving rock royalty status. There’s the adoration of millions, the heaps of awards, and, of course, the finer things in life. For super guitarists Eric Clapton and U2’s The Edge, that includes their own personal superyachts. We break down which vessel best shreds the seven seas.

 

Eric Clapton’s Va Bene

The Edge’s Cyan
Eric Clapton's Yacht Va Bene The Edge's Yacht Cyan
LENGTH

156 feet

 LENGTH

160 feet

WHAT THEY PAID

$18.2 million

WHAT THEY PAID

$22.1 million

HOW MANY PREMIUM TICKETS THEY HAVE TO SELL TO
BUY IT TODAY

73,984

HOW MANY PREMIUM TICKETS THEY HAVE TO SELL TO
BUY IT TODAY

68,000

YOU COULD RENT IT YOURSELF (PER WEEK) FOR

$161,000

YOU COULD RENT IT YOURSELF (PER WEEK) FOR

$224,000

TOYS ON BOARD

32-foot deep-sea fishing boat, two 17-foot inflatable motorboats,
two Yamaha WaveRunners, stand-up paddleboards, banana boat

TOYS ON BOARD

21-foot and 15-foot power boats, Yamaha deluxe WaveRunner,
two-person WaveRunner, two inflatable kayaks, sailboard

AWARDS CARGO (GRAMMYS)

17
Grammy-Awards-Eric-Clapton

AWARDS CARGO (GRAMMYS)

22

MOST ROCKSTAR-WORTHY PERKS

Sundeck turns into a dance floor; karaoke

MOST ROCKSTAR-WORTHY PERKS

Baby grand piano; outdoor cinema with drop-down screen

HOW MANY BANDMATES CAN IT FIT

12

HOW MANY BANDMATES CAN IT FIT

12

THE SONG LIKELY PLAYING ON BOARD

“I Shot the Sheriff”
(Clapton’s Bob Marley cover is his lone Billboard No. 1 single)

Eric Clapton I Shot The Sheriff

THE SONG LIKELY PLAYING ON BOARD

“With or Without You”
(U2’s longest- running Billboard No. 1)

U2 With or Without You

 

 

