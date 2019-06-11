Eric Clapton vs. The Edge: Which Rockstar Has the Coolest Yacht?

There are many perks to achieving rock royalty status. There’s the adoration of millions, the heaps of awards, and, of course, the finer things in life. For super guitarists Eric Clapton and U2’s The Edge, that includes their own personal superyachts. We break down which vessel best shreds the seven seas.

Eric Clapton’s Va Bene The Edge’s Cyan LENGTH 156 feet LENGTH 160 feet WHAT THEY PAID $18.2 million WHAT THEY PAID $22.1 million HOW MANY PREMIUM TICKETS THEY HAVE TO SELL TO

BUY IT TODAY 73,984 HOW MANY PREMIUM TICKETS THEY HAVE TO SELL TO

BUY IT TODAY 68,000 YOU COULD RENT IT YOURSELF (PER WEEK) FOR $161,000 YOU COULD RENT IT YOURSELF (PER WEEK) FOR $224,000 TOYS ON BOARD 32-foot deep-sea fishing boat, two 17-foot inflatable motorboats,

two Yamaha WaveRunners, stand-up paddleboards, banana boat TOYS ON BOARD 21-foot and 15-foot power boats, Yamaha deluxe WaveRunner,

two-person WaveRunner, two inflatable kayaks, sailboard AWARDS CARGO (GRAMMYS) 17

AWARDS CARGO (GRAMMYS) 22

MOST ROCKSTAR-WORTHY PERKS Sundeck turns into a dance floor; karaoke MOST ROCKSTAR-WORTHY PERKS Baby grand piano; outdoor cinema with drop-down screen HOW MANY BANDMATES CAN IT FIT 12 HOW MANY BANDMATES CAN IT FIT 12 THE SONG LIKELY PLAYING ON BOARD “I Shot the Sheriff”

(Clapton’s Bob Marley cover is his lone Billboard No. 1 single) THE SONG LIKELY PLAYING ON BOARD “With or Without You”

(U2’s longest- running Billboard No. 1)