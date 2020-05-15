It May Look Like an Old-Fashioned Steamer, but This New Explorer Yacht Was Built for Polar Travel

Blue II, which started off life as Project Lombok, has been launched at the Turquoise Yachts shipyard in Istanbul. The 184-foot André Hoek design is quite a departure for Turquoise, which is known for its long, sleek contemporary motoryachts. Blue II is an authentic explorer yacht but Hoek gave it a profile that is reminiscent of a classic steamship. She is designated as ice-class 1B, giving her the ability to explore the polar regions and Northwest Passage.

The four-deck design includes sizable garage space for two large tenders, with a total interior volume of 785 gross tonnes. The boat is also equipped with diesel-electric propulsion that allows her to run the house systems on silent mode for extended periods.

Hoek Design, working with Vickers Studio and Dols Home, created a classic interior with subtle colors and teak detailing. The layout includes an owner’s suite on the upper deck, mid-deck VIP suite, four guest cabins, and owner’s office. The beach club has a gym, sauna, Turkish Bath and steam room. There are also accommodations for the captain and nine crewmembers.

The boat was launched earlier this week but, because of Covid-19 restrictions on flights, the commissioning will take place remotely. Turquoise said delivery is still on track for early July.