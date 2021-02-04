This Ingenious Explorer Yacht Concept Has Bi-Level Decks That Unfold Like a Transformer

Back in 2015, Valerio Rivellini penned a shape-shifting Italian cruiser with an expanding cockpit. Now, the naval engineer has taken that conceit even further—expanded it, if you will—with a new gargantuan explorer yacht concept that is basically the Transformer of the high seas.

Rivellini’s eponymous firm, Studio Tecnico Rivellini, has just unveiled the 184-footer fittingly crowned Extended Explorer. The firm says the new vessel combines the reliability of a robust military ship with the comfort of a luxury superyacht. As such, it has been designed to withstand all kinds of weather conditions and will do in style.

Of course, the real pièce de résistance is the ingenious shape-shifting stern. Thanks to a single extendable platform, the main and upper decks can be expanded in tandem to provide seafarers even more space onboard.

Once opened, the stern of the upper deck transforms into a new relaxation area with sun beds and an al fresco dining setup. Likewise, the main deck unfolds to offer enough space for an outdoor gym and more lounge seating for sun-worshippers. This deck flows onto the beach club below, which is equipped with fold-out stairs for direct access to the ocean.

Elsewhere, the vessel features a sizable foredeck that comes complete with a basketball hoop just in case you’re itching for some one-on-one while exploring the Arctic.

The customizable interior, meanwhile, takes cues from the marine environment. It is replete with natural fabrics, like nubuck leather, along with blue hues and white lacquer. The layout includes a spacious owner’s suite that occupies the whole upper deck and has its own dedicated deck where open-air aperitifs can be enjoyed.

In line with the latest green market trends, Extended Explorer is fitted with a hybrid engine to limit the vessel’s impact on the ecosystem.

“While Extended Explorer’s stability and robustness enable it to tackle the icy seas of the North in total safety and comfort, the exterior spaces are ideal for fully enjoying the warmer seas, from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean, thanks to their breadth and versatility, which are further enhanced by the extendable stern,” Rivellini said in a press release.

Of course, the expandable deck is not exactly a new concept when it comes to superyacht design. Over the past few years, we’ve seen everything from a 394-Foot megayacht with a beach club that extends out like a bird’s tail to an 89-foot “space” ship with fold-out wings that offer 344 square feet of extra space. Still, it’s a trend that we hope gets, well, bigger and bigger.

Check out more vessels of Extended Explorer below: