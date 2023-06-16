This Sleek New 99-Foot Yacht Is Like a Convertible Supercar for the High Seas

Extra’s newest fleet member is a little bit extra itself.

Christened Mini K2, the superyacht is part of the 99 Fast series and is capable of reaching truly thrilling speeds. It also happens to be the third-largest superyacht to leave the Italian yard.

Featuring exteriors by Francesco Guida Design and naval architecture by Palumbo Superyachts, the 99-footer is suited to both high-octane joyrides and casual cruising alike. She sports a planing hull in a mix of composite and carbon fiber and sleek, dynamic lines. She is also equipped with two MTU engines that give her a cruising speed of 32 knots and a top speed of 37 knots.

The interior was penned by Luca Dini Design and Architecture and has a modern Mediterranean feel. The living quarters are flooded with natural light and designed to help you enjoy the outdoors. The main salon is outfitted with a plush sofa and a coffee table that can expand as needed. The dining area also has an extendable table capable of seating up to 12 guests.

The sundeck. Fraser Yachts

Speaking of guests, Mini K2 can sleep a total of 10 across four staterooms. Located amidships, the owner’s suite is replete with oak and leather that is at once sumptuous and inviting. The room is adorned with a large marble-top desk, too, where you can work or play.

The exterior offers up ample space for alfresco entertaining. The spacious stern, which spans just over 800 square feet, slopes down toward the swim platform to create an open-air beach club. In addition to fold-out balconies, the space offers a sunbathing area, lounge, and dining table.

Arguably the swishest feature, though, is the sundeck. Accessed via an external staircase on the starboard side, this secluded rooftop comes complete with sun loungers, a dining table, and a bar. It can also be covered over when a little more protection from the elements is required.

The best part? Mini K2 is available for charter with Fraser this summer for $103,900 per week.

Click here to see all the photos of Mini K2.