Watch: Extra’s Speedy New 99-Foot Yacht Just Hit the Water in Italy

Extra Yachts just scored an extra fleet member.

The Italian yard, which is helmed by ISA Yachts, launched the first X99 Fast in Ancona on Thursday, October 27. The inaugural 99-footer was built for the American market and will be anchored stateside in Miami.

Featuring decisive lines by Guida Design and dynamic naval architecture by Palumbo Superyachts, the X99 Fast is designed to tear across the seas at speed. The vessel sports a sleek planing hull made of lightweight carbon-fiber composite and a spray rail to generate additional lift.

The X99 Fast packs two 2,600 hp MTU engines. Extra Yachts

On top of that, the yacht is fitted with two 2,600 hp MTU engines mated to waterjets. During the first sea trials, she hit 37 knots at full tilt and showcased “great stability and maneuverability,” according to Extra. The yard says she’s also quiet and comfortable below deck.

The cockpit layout has Extra’s unmistakable DNA, with a modern layout and large entertaining spaces. The aft galley is cleverly concealed behind a glass partition that can be lifted or lowered on demand. Elsewhere, there are four large cabins that can accommodate up to 10 seafarers.

The yacht will be based in Miami. Extra Yachts

Back upstairs, the 800-square-foot outdoor deck features collapsible balconies, a dedicated “lounge zone” with sun loungers and an extendable table that comfortably seat 12. On the starboard side, you’ll find a large garage holding a 13-foot Williams Sportjet tender. There are also two Jet Skis housed in the bow, alongside a hydraulic crane for hauling and launching toys.

Although it’s only been a couple of years since Extra entered the marine industry, the newcomer’s fleet now includes six models ranging from 76 to 130 feet. The yard also recently unveiled a new hybrid catamaran known as the X30 Villa that pairs the space of a superyacht with the efficiency of a multihull. The second X99 Fast will also be based in Miami and will join the first hull across the pond once complete.