The Innovative New 77-Foot Yacht Has an Expandable Solar ‘Park’ That Powers Engines

The setup allows the yacht to cruise emissions-free for up to 16 hours.

Fabiani Wedgeline Hybrid 77 Fabiani Yachts

From solar skins to rooftop photovoltaic panels, naval architects have already devised a number of ingenious ways for yachts to generate power from the sun. Fabiani Yacht has one more bright solution, though.

The Italian outfit’s first model will feature a “photovoltaic park” that will capture clean, green energy from the sun’s rays and use it to power the yacht’s electric motors. The new Wedgeline Hybrid 77, currently under construction at Fabiani’s yard in Pisa, will span 77 feet from tip to tail and be crafted entirely from aluminum.

The pièce de résistance is, of course, the “park.” It comprises roughly 1,200 square feet of solar panels that can be expanded or retracted when desired. Any energy the park captures is then stored in batteries on board. From here, it is sent to the two electric motors, which enable the yacht to cruise sans emissions and noise for up to 16 hours at speeds of between 6 and 8 knots.

Fabiani Wedgeline Hybrid 77

The solar panels can be retracted when not needed.  Fabiani Yachts

As a hybrid, the vessel is also equipped with twin 1,900 hp MAN V-12 diesel engines that allow it to reach a cruising speed of 25 knots and top speed of 29 knots.

Fabiani says the 77-footer has the same length beam as the larger 100-foot model the yard is building. Spanning 22 feet across, the hull will ensure more stability and space than other narrower designs. Onboard, the customizable interior is available with three or four guest cabins and one crew cabin. It also offers a large main saloon, a galley, a day head and a glass staircase leading up to the flybridge.

Speaking of the flybridge, it comes fitted with a dining table, chairs and sun loungers. Elsewhere, the foredeck sports sofas and another table for alfresco entertaining. Another highlight is the aft platform: It can be lowered 3 feet below the waterline or raised to sit flush with the flybridge for easy access.

WATCH

Work on the first Wedgeline Hybrid 77 hull commenced in April and is due to wrap up in summer 2023.

Check out more photos below:

Fabiani Wedgeline Hybrid 77

Fabiani Yachts

Fabiani Wedgeline Hybrid 77

Fabiani Yachts

Fabiani Wedgeline Hybrid 77

Fabiani Yachts

Fabiani Wedgeline Hybrid 77

Fabiani Yachts

Fabiani Wedgeline Hybrid 77

Fabiani Yachts

