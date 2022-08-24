This Light-Filled 65-Foot Yacht Is One of UK Boatbuilder Fairline’s Most Modern Designs Yet

In the last seven years, Fairline has witnessed a fundamental shift in its heritage series. The UK brand has been building boats since 1963, and for most of those years, it was seen as a reliable but fairly conservative brand—at least in the design department.

In 2016, the UK builder brought in Italian designer Alberto Mancini to finesse its classic designs. Fairline’s new owners understood that if the brand were to compete effectively—not only against the two other large UK builders, Sunseeker and Princess, but also Italian and French brands—it had to look less British and more international.

Mancini’s designs pushed Fairline’s heritage builds into a new era of styling, becoming a clear demarcation between the old and new Fairline. The latest example, the new Phantom 65, will be displayed in several weeks at the Cannes Yachting Festival. It will be Fairline’s first sport-bridge yacht.

“The Phantom name has long been synonymous with Fairline and while we’ve kept the name, that is where the similarities end,” said Paul Grys, Fairline’s CEO.

Based on the technical platform of its Targa 65, the new model marries the streamlined proportions of the Targa series with the generous interior volume of its Squadron. The final design includes sleek lines, large hull windows and a deep-set flybridge for gracious outdoor living.

Mancini designed the 65-ft. tri-deck with flexibility in mind. On the main deck, sliding glass doors separate the cockpit from the two-tiered salon, allowing the two spaces to connect seamlessly when the weather is fine. The wraparound galley with a bar, generous counter space and a full-height refrigerator-freezer are nice residential touches. Oak flooring gives guests easy access to the salon, even with wet feet. A sunroof bathes the helm seats and interior in natural light.

On the lower deck, owners can choose between three or four cabins, with a mid-master stateroom anchoring the layout. The option for an electric bed conversion that turns the twin beds into a double in the starboard stateroom is one of many practical options on the boat.

As the Phantom name suggests, the boat backs up its sporty good looks with two engine options—twin Caterpillar C18-1150s with a 31-knot top end, according to Fairline, or twin V12 Caterpillar C32-1622s with an estimated top end of 35 knots. The impressive performance is matched with enough volume at the stern for a tender garage capable of storing a Williams 345 SportJet.