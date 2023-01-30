This Speedy New 26-Foot Electric Tender Is Like a Tesla on the High Seas

Stylish, sustainable and speedy, Falcon’s newest model is a true triple threat.

The 26-footer, known as the Falcon E8, pairs a high-performance electric power train with a sleek body and a sophisticated interior. Penned by the UK’s ThirtyC Yacht Design, the runabout is billed as a “modern-day classic” and will bring a refined edge to all manner of tasks.

“We wanted to create a no-frills stylish tender that doesn’t just look good or perform well, but will also complement any mothership,” ThirtyC’s creative director Rob Armstrong said in a statement. “The Falcon E8 is an elegant boat for guest transfers but is equally suited to run alongside as a superyacht toy and facilitate fun on the water.”

The tender features a reclaimed teak deck. Falcon Tenders

The exterior is characterized by clean lines, a streamlined plumb bow and a low stepped aft inspired by sports cars. Indeed, the fully electric dayboat could be considered a Tesla Roadster of the seas. Reclaimed teak decking runs from the axe bow to the stern and will play against a fully custom exterior paint scheme. Onboard, the interior is fitted with two seats by the helm and a large U-shaped that cleverly conceals a generous storage area.

Falcon, which is headed up by industry heavyweights Mark Pascoe and Dean Stoneman, tapped Vita for a zero-emissions power train at the bleeding edge. In fact, two propulsion systems are available: one offers 90kW continuous power (122 hp) and 126 kW peak (172 hp); the other, 150kW continuous (203 hp) and 220kW peak (304 hp).

The tender can get you from Nice to Monaco in just 25 minutes. Falcon Tenders

The boat is expected to offer a cruising speed of 20 knots and a maximum speed of 30 knots. To put that into perspective, you and your posse could journey from Nice to Monaco in just 25 minutes when traveling at 25 knots.

You can spend a good about of time on the water, too. Equipped with either a 63 kWh or a 126 kWh battery, the yacht has an estimated range of 30 nautical miles. It also can also fast charge 20 to 80 percent in just under one hour, or slow charge to full in around four to five hours.

“Pairing the highest build quality with beautiful design and sustainable propulsion solutions is what we do best at Falcon,” Pascoe adds.

Triple threat, indeed.