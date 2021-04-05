Meet Falcon Legacy, a 131-Foot Superyacht Shaped Like a Giant Torpedo

A surefire way to get your superyacht rocketing through the seas is to shape it like a giant torpedo. That’s exactly what Falcon Yachts has decided to do with its explosive new 131-footer that’s currently under construction at the Italian yard.

Falcon enlisted Quartostile studio to pen the exterior and interior lines of the new model, which is part of Falcon’s new Legacy line. As its moniker implies, this line celebrates the history of the storied Italian outfit, which was established by Edoardo Spreafico in the late ‘80.

Dubbed simply the Falcon Legacy, the vessel sports austere lines that give it a “timeless elegance.” It features a slender yet muscular bow and an aft section that’s curved just like a torpedo. While performance specs are still to come, this silhouette should see the superyacht slice through the water with ease (or look cool, at the very least).

The spacious interior offers a main saloon with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, along with a lounge and dining room that’s serviced by the adjacent galley. The vessel can sleep a total of eight guests across a full-beam owner’s suite on the main deck, as well as two full-beam VIP cabins and two twin cabins on the lower deck. All cabins feature en suites and the master has his and hers bathrooms. There are also cabins for up to five crew.

Outside, there’s deck space aplenty. The transom opens up to become a sizable swim platform with a beach club, while the upper deck features a large sun pad for sun worshippers. The foredeck, meanwhile, comes equipped with a spa pool plus storage and a crane for launching the jet ski. Elsewhere, the garage to the fore of the engine room can accommodate a 20-foot tender that is launched through a side-opening shell door.

Falcon Yachts was acquired by T-Quest Holdings at the start of 2020. The international group completely renovated the shipyard and resurrected the Falcon name. As such, the new Legacy line signals a new beginning for the iconic yard. The first hull was snapped up by an Italian entrepreneur at the end of 2020 and is due to be delivered in February of 2022. Stay tuned for more info.