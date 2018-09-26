Our 14 Favorite Superyachts at the Monaco Yacht Show

Back in 1991, the very first Monaco Yacht Show welcomed a flotilla of boats, large and small, to the principality of Monaco. And the show has repeated every September ever since. This year, it’s running September 26 through 29, when show organizers expect 120 custom superyachts from builders, owners, and charter brokers around the globe to moor at the docks of Port Hercules. In addition, 40 of these yachts will be making their worldwide debut.

Of course, one of the show’s biggest attractions—no pun intended—is the veritable navy of superyachts. At the show this year are no fewer than seven that measure between 230 and 328 feet in length, and yesterday we rounded up 20 of the biggest boats at the show.

Ready to see more of the Monaco Yacht Show? Here are 14 of the most impressive yachts you’ll see at Monaco, or anywhere else for that matter.

Pendennis Vijonara

By Geri Ward

The 128-foot Hoek sloop was built by Pendennis in Falmouth, UK. The owners are longtime sailors who wanted a fast cruising yacht that could also be used for racing. “The deck layout was reconfigured in line with the owners’ requirements, with the helm station in front of the aft deckhouse,” says Andre Hoek, the designer. “That created a social atmosphere close to the center cockpit but allowed the helmsman and guests to stay in close contact.” The layout also left a private cockpit area aft for the owners that adjoins their large cabin. The open-plan owner’s suite includes his-and-her bathrooms, a private seating area, and a study. There is also a see-through oculus with underwater lighting that allows the owners to watch sea life day and night.

The yacht also features a gym, a rarity on a sailing yacht this size. The designers combined sapele mahogany flat paneling with Italian walnut floors that have a maple seam. Hermès designed much of the interior decor, including a world map of leather marquetry, bespoke loungers, and sofas. It even created the oculus, which is mounted in a leather-clad table.

Gulfcraft Majesty 125

By Geri Ward

The Majesty 125 from Gulfcraft features some clever design features, inside and out. The exterior has a private space on the upper deck, with twin tables, seats, and a lounge that overlooks the bow while sitting a level above the foredeck. A passageway leading aft stops at the exterior cockpit, with its large Jacuzzi, dining table, and access to the upper saloon. On the upper deck, the flybridge has a helm station forward, with open space aft for the owners and guests. The saloon on the main deck adjoins a formal dining room, with a large entertainment center forward. On the deck above is a second saloon that is more relaxed, with space for the owners and guests and a forward pilothouse for the captain. The Majesty 125 is powered by twin 2,600 hp diesels.

Custom Line 120

By Danielle Cutler

The new Custom Line 120 takes aspects of automotive, aeronautical, and residential design, as well as that of racing power yachts, to create a sporty planing superyacht, the first penned by Francesco Paszkowski Design.

A highlight of the Custom Line 120 is the glass door between the aft cockpit and the main saloon. It rests at a 45-degree angle, and to open it tilts up into the ceiling and also opens horizontally. This makes for a true indoor/outdoor living space. Francesco Paszkowski and the Ferretti Group designers created the interior decor. Besides the main-deck master suite, four en suite staterooms reside belowdecks—two VIPs and two singles. Crew quarters are forward and include four cabins.

The flybridge offers up a hot tub and lounging space as well as stairs that lead to the forepeak dining and lounging area. Two garages are located at water level—one at the stern and one forward. All told, the 120 can carry two tenders and a three-person Jet Ski.

The new hull design reduces resistance and, with its pair of MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines, hits a top speed of 25 knots. Its cruise speed is 21, but in the 120’s “economical cruising speed” of 11 knots, the yacht has a range up to 1,100 nm.

Moonen Brigadoon

By Danielle Cutler

Launched this summer by Dutch shipyard Moonen, the 119-foot Brigadoon features a high-tensile-steel hull, the first of its kind. The yacht—penned by yacht designer René van der Velden—debuted at the Cannes Yachting Festival a couple of weeks ago. Technically part of the Moonen Martinique line and Moonen Caribbean design family, the owners have personalized the yacht on which they plan to travel the globe. Diana Yacht Design acted as naval architect, and Italian firm Nauta Design created the interiors, which is divvied up into a master suite, two VIP staterooms, two double staterooms, and two twins. In total, the yacht accommodates 10 guests and six crew in four cabins. Thanks to twin Caterpillar 1,925 hp engines, Brigadoon offers up a 16.5-knot top speed and a range of 3,900 nm at 14.5 knots.

Swan 115 Odin

By Danielle Cutler

The fourth hull in the Swan 115 cruising/racing line, Nautor’s Swan launched the 115-foot Odin in August. Designed by legendary yacht designer Germán Frers to be both a comfortable cruising sailing yacht and a racing yacht, the silver-hulled, flush-deck Odin features an uncluttered deck, a dual-rudder steering system, an extended bowsprit, a custom teak deck with cockpit seating and tables, a bespoke mast, and a rigging package for both cruising and racing mainsails. Dutch firm deVosdeVries designed the light-gray stained-oak interior with minimalist raised paneling and brushed details. The dark wenge floor contrasts nicely with the light-colored walls and neutral furniture. The open-plan main saloon offers up a dining table that seats eight guests. Where a forward master suite would normally reside, Odin features a large sail locker to accommodate both the cruising and racing sails. This could be converted back to a master if sold. As is, the yacht offers up two VIP staterooms and one double guest cabin. No sailing photos of Odin are available yet, so sister ship Shamanna, also a flush-deck version, is shown here.

Horizon RP110

By Danielle Cutler

Raised-pilothouse designs have become more popular with owners who prefer their yacht to have a sleeker profile. By placing the wheelhouse between the main deck and the flybridge, the captain has a navigation area while the owners and guests have a private upper saloon and outer deck. Horizon’s new RP110 is one of the best examples of this design, creating a handsome yacht with no compromise to onboard comfort. The 110-foot yacht, with its broad 25-foot beam, has a spacious saloon and formal dining area as well as a full-beam master suite forward. J.C. Espinosa designed the RP110 as a semi-formal beach house, with mahogany joinery and oversized windows throughout. Features like a Swarovski crystal chandelier above the dining table and professional Sub-Zero appliances in the large galley give a sense of detailing across the yacht. Besides the master suite, the RP110 offers two VIP suites and two twin cabins, along with crew quarters for five.

Riva 110 Dolcevita

By Danielle Cutler

Riva’s new flagship was launched this spring. Designed by Officina Italiana Design, Sergio Beretta, and Ferretti’s Product Strategy Committee, the 110 Dolcevita features one of the most beautiful interiors in its class. The main-deck saloon is surrounded on all sides by floor-to-ceiling windows, including the rear section joining the cockpit. The open-plan saloon is outfitted with low-sitting furniture, a marble floor, and a smoked-glass ceiling laid into a stainless-steel frame. Two sliding panels separate the forward dining area from the main saloon if guests want a little privacy at dinner.

The forward master suite offers an incredible view from both sides of the queen-size bed. Belowdecks houses four pretty equal-sized staterooms, and the forward crew quarters offer up two cabins, the galley, and an L-shaped lounge.

Up on the flydeck, guests will find a couple of dining tables and lounges. Loose furniture positioned across the aft section’s large space can be removed if the owner wants to host a larger get-together (the boat is rated for 20 guests).

The Ferretti-patented stern is defined by a swim platform that lowers into the water with a garage that floods, making it easy to launch and retrieve the tender. The Ferretti Group has included this submersible hatch on most of its larger yachts, mainly because it’s a differentiator from other brands. The Dolcevita is propelled by two 16V 2000 MTU diesel engines that give it a maximum speed of 26 knots. And it has a range of 430 nautical miles at 23 knots.

Arcadia Yachts A105 RJ

By Geri Ward

From its start in 2005, Arcadia set out to be a different kind of yacht builder. Some of its defining characteristics: eco-conscious without compromising comfort and luxury, large interiors with lots of thermally insulated glass, hybrid propulsion, convertible exterior spaces, and solar panels integrated into the hull. The Italian builder was so far ahead of its time that it now has many imitators.

Its new 105 checks all the builder’s boxes in a supersized way. Its upper deck has a skylounge that opens into the aft sun lounge, creating 600 square feet of relaxation area. A dining table seats up to 10 on the rear of this deck, but seating space can double by using the forward area. The owner of the first 105, his third Arcadia in seven years, also mandated custom features like a master suite with its own set of stairs for privacy, a winter garden at the front of the boat that doubles as a children’s play area, and three other staterooms that include two VIPs and a double. The builder offers 50 choices of interior layout, so the new eco-superyacht can be configured to just about any taste.

Azimut Grande 32 Metri

By Geri Ward

The Azimut Grande 32 Metri has a muscular-looking exterior from Stefano Righini, but the Achille Salvagni interior is all curves and light. Salvagni, known for whimsical but elegant rooms, designed the 105-foot Azimut yacht with custom table lamps and overhead fixtures as well as bespoke furniture. The master suite has full-height windows that bathe the sleeping area in natural light. Righini designed excellent usable space across the exterior, with a large beach club at the stern and a flybridge divided into a dining area, central social area, and relaxation area in the bow (with a mini hot tub). Two 2,200 hp MTU engines give the boat a top speed of 26.5 knots.

Pearl Yachts Pearl 95

By Danielle Cutler

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, UK-based Pearl Yachts showcases edgy lines on the Pearl 95 from the desk of naval architect and design firm Dixon Yacht Design. Dixon kept to the builder’s sporty ethos and included a semi-raised pilothouse and a large and well-planned interior illuminated by sunlight.

Dixon did not skimp on deck space, either. Guests can dine or lounge aft on the main deck; soak up the sun in the two seating areas in the forepeak (one of which can be shaded by an awning); head up top to the flybridge with its seating areas, hot tub, and helm station; or hit the water via the beach club with its hydraulic swim platform and fold-down buttresses, making way for waterside sun loungers. And a beach club wouldn’t be a club without a bar, which Dixon also did not neglect.

London-based interior designer Kelly Hoppen dreamed up the contemporary interior, just as she did the Pearl 80 and the 65. Dark-wood walls and floors in the saloon are complemented by white pillows, a white glossy ceiling and white marble walls, and white chairs and dining table for eight in the adjacent dining room. A standout feature in this area are the floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors that open on three sides of the saloon, bringing the views and fresh air in.

The master suite and guest cabins have a similar contrasting decor, with dark wood furniture offset by white walls and ceilings, white linens, and tan carpeting. The master bathroom joins the theme with swaths of white marble on the walls, a shower, a vanity, a white floor and tub, and dark wood accents in the floor, shelves, and door. The overall effect is a modern, light, bright, spacious, and welcoming interior that may be difficult to extract oneself from.

Following feedback from other Pearl Yachts owners, the builder situated the owner’s full-beam stateroom forward on the main deck. Two en suite double staterooms and two en suite twin cabins are housed belowdecks. Those interested can swap out the two twin cabins for a full-beam stateroom with a large closet and bathroom instead. The yacht can accommodate up to 10 guests plus four crew and the captain.

A tender garage behind the beach deck stores a tender and a Jet Ski—bait for entering the outdoors and the water.

Twin Caterpillar 1,925 hp C32 engines come standard. Optional configurations include two 2,600 hp MTU 16V M96L engines or dual MTU 16V M96 2,400 hp engines, which propel the Pearl 95 to a top speed of 28 knots and a range of 380 nautical miles.

Southern Wind 96 Seatius

By Geri Ward

Seatius is the latest entry in Southern Wind’s SW96 series. With exterior and naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design in Annapolis and interiors by Italy’s Nauta Design, the 96-foot sailing yacht was launched over the summer and made its maiden voyage from South Africa to Cannes for its world debut. The owner wanted a fast boat that could sail the world “in comfort,” rather than the racing superyacht that Sorceress, its sister ship that launched last year, was designed to be. The deck layout by Nauta was designed for comfort and safety and includes two cockpits—one aft in the stern with helm controls, while the forward one is for guests, offering the best views on the yacht. The boat also has two sunbathing areas divided by a central passageway, so guests don’t have to climb over the lounges. The interior includes three staterooms—two large guest cabins and an even larger master—for the long cruises.

Dominator Ilumen 28m Cadet V

By Danielle Cutler

Over the summer, Austrian-owned, Italy-based shipyard Dominator launched its fifth Ilumen 28m superyacht, part of the series that made news a year ago with its first breakthrough hull named Kalliente. The 92-foot semi-custom Cadet V sports an efficient semi-displacement hull and a shaft propulsion system, with further technological and interior tweaks taken from suggestions by those familiar with the first few hulls. Yacht designer Alberto Mancini crafted the exterior, as he did all of the Ilumen models; Dominator chief designer Luca Catino created the interior. Cadet V’s owner is a fan of artist Stefano Curto, whose work incorporates thousands of colorful Swarovski crystals, and so several of his pieces are installed on board the yacht, adding distinct personalization to the vessel.

One of the noteworthy features of the Ilumen is its floor-to-ceiling windows on the main deck, which provide 270-degree views and pull in natural light—great for the mesmerizing Curto piece hanging in the main saloon. The yacht accommodates eight guests in four cabins, including an owner’s suite that was extended and maximized for space. Not only is it larger, but its floor-to-ceiling windows and sunroof above the bed also bathe the space in light and views, further adding to its spacious ambience. In addition to the owner’s suite, Cadet V offers up three staterooms—a full-beam master cabin and two VIP cabins—on the lower deck. Crew quarters will carry three crew members, perfect for a yacht of this size.

Cadet V’s owner envisioned the yacht as an on-water extension of his homes, making the space his own. Enter Stefano Curto, whose bold artwork contrasts nicely with the subtle blue and gray interior. Oak, palisander wood, Invisible Light marble, and Agata blue stone provide interesting texture, and custom parquet covers the floors throughout.

For fun, the yacht houses a Williams Jet Tenders SportJet 395, a Sea-Doo Spark, two Seabobs, and a Radinn Wakejet in its tender garage, and the yacht’s beach club gives easy access to the water. Cadet V sports a maximum speed of 21 knots and a cruise speed of 14. Its sister ship Zalanka is also at the show.

CCN Freedom

By Danielle Cutler

CCN’s Freedom, owned by fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, is a fully custom 88-foot yacht that is part of CCN’s Fuoriserie line. Freedom was designed by Cavalli and his friend and designer Tommaso Spadolini. The yacht’s strong exterior lines and bold interior reflect Cavalli’s personality. He aimed for maximum privacy while still allowing for close proximity to the water. This can be seen in several locations. Situated aft of the helm station, Cavalli’s master suite takes over the whole main deck, while a skylight bathes the space in natural light. In addition, the aft cockpit sports privacy curtains so he can relax on deck without being seen. Up top on the flydeck is another private area with a helm station. Two guest staterooms and crew quarters are housed down below. A tender is stored on the foredeck. With both an aluminum hull and superstructure, as well as three waterjet engines, Freedom boasts a top speed of 40 knots.

Monte Carlo Yachts MCY 86

By Geri Ward

Feature for feature, few superyacht builders can match the clever design and intricate layouts of Monte Carlo Yachts. The Italian builder seems able to design more space into more confined areas, giving the sense of being on much larger yachts. Its new 86-footer, for instance, features a Jacuzzi on the flybridge, double lounges with a bar, and an open deck at the rear. The foredeck has twin seats and a table for alfresco dining, while the large saloon on the main deck has a formal dining table. The two foldout balconies in the saloon are distinguishing features for a yacht this size. On the lower deck, two full-beam staterooms, a master, and a VIP stateroom are another sign that Monte Carlo Yachts’ designers are looking for smart solutions. Crew quarters for three are located in the forward section. Monte Carlo Yachts offers the option of a four- or even five-stateroom layout, showing just how flexible this builder can be.