Readers’ Favorite Yachts from 2018

We counted clicks, and these seven yachts won.

Vripack Maharani superyacht Photo: Courtesy Vripack

As we dive full-bore into 2019, I am going to do a different kind of countdown. After compiling, tallying, and deciphering all sorts of numbers, here I present Robb Report readers’ favorite yacht stories from 2018.

Having roamed the docks at the annual yacht shows and read all of the press releases for new concepts and recent launches, I find it interesting to see what type of yacht draws readers in. From fast planing yachts to sophisticated sailing yachts, beefy outboard boats and submersible superyachts, Robb Report readers clicked them all.

I start the countdown with number 7, because I am feeling lucky as I gather these yacht stories up. How many of these have you already read?

 

No. 7: Tankoa Yachts S533 Saetta

Tankoa Yachts S533 Saetta

Tankoa Yachts S533 Saetta.  Photo: Courtesy of Tankoa Yachts

Tankoa Yachts’ S533 Saetta Gets You There in a Flash

The new 174-foot planing superyacht from Tankoa maxes out at 28 knots.

Read the full story here.

 

No. 6: Swan 98

Nautor's Swan Swan 98 Sailing Yacht

Swan 98.  Photo: Courtesy Nautor's Swan

Make a Swan 98 Sailing Yacht Your Own

Last spring, Finnish yacht builder Nautor’s Swan introduced its high-performance Swan 98 sailing yacht, a member of its Maxi Swan line. Customize as needed.

Read the full story here.

 

No. 5: Vripack Maharani

Vripack Maharani superyacht

Vripack Maharani.  Photo: Courtesy Vripack

Step Inside Vripack’s Beautiful Disruptor

The 164-foot superyacht Maharani is as unconventional as a 50-meter yacht gets. Modeled after a Fifth Avenue loft, the open-plan interior and large windows give the yacht an elegant layered sense that is otherwise non-existent for boats this size.

Read the full story here.

 

No. 4: HCB Estrella

HCB Estrella Center-Console Yacht

HCB Estrella Center-Console Yacht.  Photo: Courtesy of HCB

The Transition from Fishing Boat to Yacht Is Complete

HCB’s Estrella is the world’s largest outboard-powered yacht, with more than 3,000 horsepower on the transom.

Read the full story here.

No. 3: Migaloo M5

Migaloo M5 Private Submersible Yacht

The Migaloo M5 Private Submersible Yacht submerged beneath glaciers.  Photo: Courtesy of Migaloo

This Superyacht Is Submersible

Migaloo’s 443-foot M5 takes you and 11 of your best friends deep under the sea.

Read the full story here.

 

No. 2: Anvera 48

Anvera 48

Anvera 48.  Photo: Alessandro Guerrieri

The Anvera 48 Might Be the Ultimate Tender

The high-tech Anvera 48 transforms from sleek sport boat to sunny swim platform.

Read the full story here.

 

No. 1: Royal Huisman Ngoni

Royal Huisman Ngoni sloop sailing yacht

Royal Huisman Ngoni.  Photo: Courtesy Royal Huisman/Breed Media

Step Aboard One of the Largest Sailing Yachts in the World

Royal Huisman released never-before-seen photos of the 190-foot sailing yacht Ngoni.

Read the full story here.

