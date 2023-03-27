This 127-Foot Superyacht’s Aft Deck Pulls Triple Duty as a Helipad, Party Area, and Garage

FDC Yachts’s latest fleet member gives a whole new meaning to the term “versatile.”
The Aluna 127, which is the second model in the Turkish yard’s Aluna line, can be used as either an expedition yacht or a support vessel. She also has a multipurpose aft deck that can facilitate all manner of oceanic activities.
Penned inside and out by Red Yacht Design, the 127-footer pairs a sleek steel displacement hull with a lightweight aluminum superstructure that has been positioned forward instead of amidship. As a result, the vessel features an exceptionally spacious aft deck. It can be outfitted with sun pads and a canopy for alfresco entertaining or used to store your toys and tenders. A few steps down toward the stern sit a swim platform and a beach club, with fold-out platforms and a ladder for quick and easy access to the sea.
Inside, meanwhile, the yacht is equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows that create a light and airy atmosphere. The layout offers five generous staterooms for up to 10 guests and cabins for up to eight crew. The owner’s suite is rightly a cut above the rest of the accommodations with a private terrace and twin bathrooms. Elsewhere, you’ll find an expansive salon with a dining area and a lounge that can be used for movie screenings, business meetings, and so on.
As for grunt, the Aluna 127 can be equipped with a conventional or hybrid propulsion system. The yard expects the yacht will have a cruising speed of 11 knots and a maximum speed of 15 knots.
Aluna 127 is currently for sale with Ocean Independence for $14.5 million (€13.5 million). The build time is reportedly just 20 months, which means she could launch as soon as 2025.
“This is an impressive vessel genuinely able to cruise in full autonomy and with desirable capacity for tenders and toys,” the yacht brokerage writes.
Aluna 127 has a little sister on the horizon, too: The Aluna 87 is scheduled to hit the water in the summer of 2023.