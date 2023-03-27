This 127-Foot Superyacht’s Aft Deck Pulls Triple Duty as a Helipad, Party Area, and Garage

FDC Yachts’s latest fleet member gives a whole new meaning to the term “versatile.”

The Aluna 127, which is the second model in the Turkish yard’s Aluna line, can be used as either an expedition yacht or a support vessel. She also has a multipurpose aft deck that can facilitate all manner of oceanic activities.

Penned inside and out by Red Yacht Design, the 127-footer pairs a sleek steel displacement hull with a lightweight aluminum superstructure that has been positioned forward instead of amidship. As a result, the vessel features an exceptionally spacious aft deck. It can be outfitted with sun pads and a canopy for alfresco entertaining or used to store your toys and tenders. A few steps down toward the stern sit a swim platform and a beach club, with fold-out platforms and a ladder for quick and easy access to the sea.

The aft deck outfitted with furniture. FDC Yachts/Ocean Independence

Inside, meanwhile, the yacht is equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows that create a light and airy atmosphere. The layout offers five generous staterooms for up to 10 guests and cabins for up to eight crew. The owner’s suite is rightly a cut above the rest of the accommodations with a private terrace and twin bathrooms. Elsewhere, you’ll find an expansive salon with a dining area and a lounge that can be used for movie screenings, business meetings, and so on.

The beach club at the stern. FDC Yachts/Ocean Independence

As for grunt, the Aluna 127 can be equipped with a conventional or hybrid propulsion system. The yard expects the yacht will have a cruising speed of 11 knots and a maximum speed of 15 knots.

A helicopter on the aft deck. FDC Yachts/Ocean Independence

Aluna 127 is currently for sale with Ocean Independence for $14.5 million (€13.5 million). The build time is reportedly just 20 months, which means she could launch as soon as 2025.

Toys and tenders on the aft deck. FDC Yachts/Ocean Independence

“This is an impressive vessel genuinely able to cruise in full autonomy and with desirable capacity for tenders and toys,” the yacht brokerage writes.

Aluna 127 has a little sister on the horizon, too: The Aluna 87 is scheduled to hit the water in the summer of 2023.