This Stylish New 120-Foot Superyacht Concept Was Made for Coastal Cruising

The name of Feadship’s newest superyacht concept says it all.

Christened the Bahamas Cruiser, the compact 120-footer is designed for “short breaks and coastal cruising,” according to the Dutch yard. A certain West Atlantic archipelago is called out in the moniker, but the stylish newcomer would be as equally at home cruising the Mediterranean, the French Riviera, or even somewhere further afield.

Developed in collaboration with De Voogt Naval Architects and FM Architettura, the lightweight aluminum vessel pairs sleek lines with the latest green technology to ensure you sail the high seas cleanly and efficiently. She is equipped with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system that gives her a top speed of 17 knots and a range of 3,300 nautical miles. The vessel will also be able to run on biofuel to drastically reduce emissions, according to the yard.

The owner’s suite. Feadship

The design trio previously penned Feadship’s 290-foot megayacht Zen and 181-foot superyacht Somnium. As such, it is adept at delivering models at the pinnacle of performance, craftsmanship, and luxury. Bahamas Cruiser is geared toward indoor-outdoor living with an open-air terrace on the main deck and expansive windows that drench the interior with natural light. The living quarters also feature lofty, eight-foot-high ceilings that create a nice and breezy feel throughout.

Another highlight is the owner’s suite. This secluded oasis comes with a large ensuite bathroom and a separate seating area for private lounging. There are also four spacious staterooms on the lower deck, two of which can become VIP suites if desired.

The glass-fronted hot tub. Feadship

Outside, the aft deck sees sun pads surrounding a glass-fronted hot tub and steps that lead to the swim platform. Of course, you can also expect fold-out terraces for extra space. Elsewhere, the oversized sundeck has more lounges while the foredeck doubles as a garage for a tender and another seating area.

It’s been a busy time for Feadship of late. The yard has been working overtime on both new builds and refits. Last year, it revamped world cruiser Callisto and revealed a 279-foot superyacht concept known as Slice with a cutting-edge glass exterior. More recently, it gave the world a sneak peek at a 221-footer called Project 823 that was designed and built for an experienced owner.

Can we request a Riviera Cruiser next?

