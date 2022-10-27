This New 286-Foot Explorer Concept Has Two Deckhouses Connected by a Floating Glass Bridge

Splitting a superstructure in half doesn’t sound like the brightest idea, but Feadship has proved quite the contrary with its new explorer concept.

Penned in partnership with Harrison Eidsgaard, the radical 286-footer features two deckhouses connected by a floating glass bridge instead of a traditional, singular superstructure. This results in a highly distinctive silhouette, but there are other benefits, too.

The vessel, known as EXPV, essentially offers two separate living areas for the owner and guests to create even more privacy onboard. The forward deckhouse is dedicated to the owner and can be navigated via the private staircase or elevator. At the very top is a helipad that gives the owner direct (and discreet) access. Below that is the owner’s observation lounge and a private terrace that overlooks the foredeck. The owner’s office is located on another deck below, while the exclusive owner’s suite sits under that.

The two deckhouses. Feadship

The guest deckhouse, meanwhile, sits aft and spans two decks. Inspired by the layout of a cruise ship, the six guest staterooms are arranged around the stern and face outward to the sea. Each stateroom comes with a private terrace and can even be combined into bigger VIP suites depending on how many guests are onboard. Again, this area has its own dedicated staircase and elevator, along with a separate observation lounge and a bar.

In between the two deckhouses, you’ll find the Ocean Lounge. Located on the lower deck amidships, it’s essentially an expansive beach club with an indoor swimming pool and hydraulic platforms that open out to the ocean.

“The whole concept is based on the premise that the owners have their own residence and there is a separate guest house for friends and visitors,” Peder Eidsgaard, cofounder of Harrison Eidsgaard, said in a statement. “The idea is that the owners can spend weeks on board in full privacy but also interact with their guests in the Ocean Lounge in the middle of the boat.”

The forward observation lounge. Feadship

Above the Ocean Lounge on the open deck, there is a spot for two 44-foot tenders. From here, you also get a great view of the striking suspended bridge that was designed by DeDe Voogt engineers. You’re also a short stroll from the swim platform aft.

Another spectacular feature is the substantial mast atop the aft deckhouse. It has a crow’s nest integrated into the structure with a two-person pod that can travel past the radar domes to the masthead high above the deck.

As for grunt, EXPV is imagined with a diesel-electric propulsion system that enables a top speed of 15.5 knots and a range of 6,000 nautical miles. More tenders and toys can be carried in the garage under the foredeck, too.

Split superstructures? Consider us converts.

