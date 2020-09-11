This 358-Foot Gold Megayacht Concept Was Inspired by Forrest Gump and Freddie Mercury (No Kidding)

To say Feadship’s latest megayacht concept has star power would be an understatement. Not only does the enormous 358-footer have a crown-worthy gold colorway, but it was also inspired by two certified members of pop culture royalty: Forrest Gump and Freddie Mercury.

Project FG first came to fruition during the Feadship Brokers Course in 2019. The Feadship design team from Studio De Voogt partnered with the invited brokers to create a vessel for a fictional client “Freddie Gump.” Just a few days later, the fully fledged Project FG was ready to take center stage.

“Project FG is a brand new regal megayacht design with superstar appeal written all over it,” the Dutch yard writes on its website.

The final concept is an intriguing dichotomy between down-to-earth delicacy and punky rock star energy that’s guaranteed to blow your mind. Feadship says Project FG allows for “wild partying at night and peaceful relaxation during the day.” Speaking about the concept in a video interview, designer Jan Schaffers explained that Project FG includes “a bunch of features which speak to both the personalities.”

Indeed, she’s packed with every amenity two legends (or any seafarer) could ever want. There’s an expansive outdoor beach club that can accommodate up to 300 revelers, a panoramic piano lounge where you can pen your next smash hit, along with a pop-up table tennis court at the tip of the bow that’s surrounded by glass to prevent balls from going overboard. (You might remember ol’ Forrest is a natural at ping-pong.) The aft deck, meanwhile, has a bar, jacuzzi and sun pads aplenty.

There’s also a mysterious nightclub hidden deep in the heart of the vessel, the yacht’s very own underground. “The guests have to find it—there are no directions about how to get there and the idea is that it is somewhere behind the engine—there’s a hidden door and you come into the club in the belly of the boat,” Schaffers adds. Feadship says this space is designed for “exclusive private gatherings,” also known as wild parties. When it finally comes time to hit the hay, Project FG can sleep a total of 22 guests.

Like Freddie Gump, Project FG exists only in the imagined form at this stage, but fingers crossed we see it hit the water one day.