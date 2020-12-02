This Historic 80-Foot Yacht Was Collecting Dust in Storage. Now It Can Be Yours for $127,000.

Seafarers have just been gifted an opportunity to acquire an important piece of marine history. The first Feadship vessel to ever be delivered Stateside has hit the market for a cool $127,000.

The 80-footer, known as Anahita V, has been collecting dust in storage at Scotland’s Ferguson Marine and is in dire need of some TLC. Of course, that doesn’t detract from its incredible legacy. Launched in 1952, the twin-screw gentleman’s motor yacht was the largest Feadship vessel at the time and the first to be imported to the US. Suffice it to say, Anahita V established Feadship’s business model of building yachts for the American market and paved the way for future vessels to follow. This has allowed Feadship to become one of the most pervasive and respected builders in the industry.

The trailblazer spent the first part of her life on the East Coast before hightailing it to California. There, she cruised between San Diego and Mexico and evidently engaged in a little shady activity. After her owner was indicted for “undeclared importations,” Anahita V was seized by the US authorities and spent several years in federal ownership. She was subsequently sold at auction in the ‘80s and the next owner lived on board for some 30 years.

Anahita V was eventually snapped up by American race car driver and entrepreneur Chapman Ducote, who planned to refit her with Feadship in late 2015, though, apparently, never got around to the task. The vessel ended up with Ferguson Marine and was recently discovered when the shipyard went into administration. It’s now been listed for sale with Mark Cameron Yachts and has an asking price of approximately $126,910 (£95,000).

While Anahita V still sports charming original details, such as the teak hull, mill-work and bulkheads, she’s an unabashed fixer-upper. The yacht needs a complete renovation and restoration to return to her former glory. This DIY project is not for the faint-hearted. Still, Anahita V is a collector’s dream. It’s like owning the first Rolls-Royce or Bugatti to ever grace American soil. What’s more, it will substantially increase in value once restored.

“Believed to be the oldest surviving Feadship, Anahita V was the Dutch builder’s first foray into superyacht construction for the lucrative market in the US,” Mark Cameron told Robb Report. “A real timewarp, she is in remarkably original condition and boasts lots of period equipment; believed to have been installed when she was built.”

Tempted? Contact Mark Cameron Yachts to make an offer.

Check out more photos of Anahita V below: