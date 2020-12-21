Feadship’s Epic New 290-Foot Superyacht Hits the Water for the First Time in Amsterdam

Despite the catastrophe that was 2020, Feadship managed to charge full steam ahead, delivering four new vessels and launching a handful of others. The latest such achievement is a new 290-foot superyacht which has just hit the water in Amsterdam.

The epic vessel, known as Project 816, has been kept tightly under wraps by the Dutch builder. In fact, Saturday was the first time it was spotted since entering Feadship’s new Amsterdam-based shipyard in May last year. Needless to say, it’s been worth the wait.

Project 816 features an elegant exterior penned by De Voogt Naval Architects and is characterized by a sleek steel hull and aluminum superstructure. With a beam that spans some 44 feet, the superyacht offers an incredible amount of space which is spread across four decks.

While interior design details remain limited, Nauta Design and FM Architettura will be spearheading the styling onboard. What we do know is that the superyacht will sleep up to 16 guests and 25 crew members, according to Feadship.

The next phase of construction will see Project 816 undergo sea trials on the North Sea before being christened and delivered in early 2021. The superyacht will join the ever-growing Feadship family, which gained no less than four highly distinctive members this year. One of the new stars of the fleet is the gargantuan 328-foot megayacht Moonrise which is now the biggest to be built by the Dutch shipyard. Another standout was the 246-foot superyacht Arrow that was aptly named for her sharp, wave-piercing silhouette.

The yard also unveiled a ton of bold concepts, including an enormous 358-footer, Project FG, inspired by two certified members of pop culture royalty: Forrest Gump and Freddie Mercury.

“Despite the obvious distractions, there were still some exceptional moments for the Feadship family to enjoy in 2020,” the yard said in a statement. “The show certainly did go on as we signed some brilliant new orders, delivered four fabulous Feadships, refitted and serviced current fleet members, held online events and won the top industry awards.”

Check out more photos of Project 816 below: