Meet the ‘Somnium,’ a New 180-Foot Dream Yacht Designed for World Cruises

Feadship is very close to making one family’s dreams come true. The Dutch shipyard has nearly completed its latest custom superyacht, which is designed to take three generations of seafarers on a string of extraordinary endeavors.

The 180-footer emerged from Feadship’s Aalsmeer yard this week to embark on sea trials and final finishing before it’s delivered to its new owner. The bespoke vessel has been christened Somnium, which is Latin for “dream,” quite fitting given its provenance and purpose.

Somnium was designed for an experienced Northern European owner, who was represented by Ron Kleverlaan from Waterman Marine Consultancy. The exacting gent had a laundry list of stringent demands and “poured his heart and soul into the project,” according to Feadship. He even made bi-weekly visits to the yard to check on construction and enjoy a beer with the build team.

That unwavering dedication paired with Feadship’s proven craftsmanship appears to have been a winning combination, and the superyacht looks nothing short of spectacular in the initial snaps. Somnium’s striking exterior comes courtesy of Studio De Voogt. She features a sleek profile that reflects her new owner’s passion for sports cars, along with an aluminum hull that enhances efficiency while also affording a shallow draft for seamless exploring.

The interior, meanwhile, was penned by FM Architettura and is described by the yard as “cozy.” The generous layout comprises a full-beam owner’s stateroom with an adjoining balcony and four roomy guest suites on the lower deck. Details on the interior amenities are still to come, though Feadship has disclosed there is a high-tech gym featuring a fold-down platform for added space.

Somnium also sports vast outdoor areas for alfresco family hangs, including a sizable lounge on the foredeck and an inviting “jacuzzi island” on the sun deck. Elsewhere, there is a pool with an adjustable floor and counterflow on the aft deck. Naturally, there are toys, too. The vessel is fitted with an enclosed tender garage and dedicated dive equipment store that the whole gang can enjoy.

“Somnium is set to be a salient reminder of how many fine facilities people can enjoy on a 55-meter yacht when a visionary owner teams up with the most experienced design and construction minds,” the yard said in a press release.

It’s also a reminder that dreams can indeed come true.

Check out more photos of the vessel below: