Feadship’s Epic New 180-Foot Explorer Superyacht Hits the Water for the First Time

Project 708 features an ice-class steel hull and is exceptionally efficient.

Feadship Project 708 Feadship

Feadship is typically tight-lipped about its projects, but the Dutch shipyard is proudly showcasing one of its newest superyachts. The yacht builder captured the epic new 180-foot explorer, known as Project 708, as it sailed through the waters of the Netherlands.

The expedition-style vessel, which just finished its stint at the hull-building facility in Papendrecht, was en route to the Aalsmeer yard. Here, Feadship will commence outfitting the behemoth for its delivery in 2021.

Commissioned by a client well-versed in global exploration, Project 708 will be “fully self-sufficient and exceptionally fuel-efficient,” according to the yard. This will ensure she can tackle even the most demanding of ocean adventures with ease.

Feadship Project 708

Feadship

Designed by Philippe Briand and Vitruvius Yachts Ltd, Project 708 sports a hardwearing steel hull built to ice class. Her tough exterior was designed to power her through planned routes in the grueling North-West and North-East Passages.

Furthermore, the explorer will be fitted with the largest gyroscope system built to date. This will counteract the vessel’s natural motion, but, unlike traditional stabilizer fins, it won’t get damaged by underwater ice. Feadship estimates the unit will weigh a hefty 22 tons.

Feadship Project 708

Feadship

When it’s time to get acquainted with the world beneath the waves, Project 708 is fitted with an advanced sonar system that can explore the ocean floor. It also comes equipped with a 6.9-ton submarine that is stored on the long aft deck when not in use.

To get the sub into the sea, Project 708 features a massive crane that is capable of lifting up to 7.7 tons. The crane, which has an outreach of roughly 26 feet, will also be used to lift a limousine tender and the owner’s car from aft deck to shore.

Feadship Project 708

Feadship

In classic Feadship fashion, Details about the vessel’s interiors are scant, but we do know Daniela Boutsen of Boutsen Design is spearheading the fit-out.

Stay tuned for more updates.

