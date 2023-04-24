Feadship’s New 285-Foot Hybrid Superyacht Will Have an Underwater Aqua Lounge

Superyacht builder Feadship today provided a first-reveal of its new 275-foot, 6-inch Project 710, remaining tight-lipped on specifics, but providing enough details to telegraph that this could be a breakthrough design.

While the Dutch builder used vague adjectives like “bold,” “strong” and “next-generation” to describe the interior design, without providing any renderings, the 710’s most interesting feature might well be its propulsion. The hybrid, diesel-electric system is designed into a single-floor engine room—unusual for a yacht this size—which Feadship says contributes additional interior space for the pleasure of owners, guests and crew.

The builder has pledged a 2030 goal of building “zero-emissions” superyachts. Project 710 will run its diesel generators on HVO, a second-generation biodiesel that manufacturers describe as a net-zero CO2 fuel. The boat’s sea trials will be with HVO, and it will be delivered full with the biofuel to its owner. The company claims CO2 emissions will be reduced by about 90 percent.

Note the glassed in bow area, which is typically used for mooring and anchoring. That is now an observation lounge. Courtesy Feadship

Technically, the boat could also be a breakthrough with the Advanced Electric Drive (FAED) program Feadship designed for its diesel-electric hybrid power. The boat will have no drive shafts or rudders, and will have 4.5 times more electrical storage than Feadship’s first hybrid yacht, the 274-foot Savannah, launched in 2015. Instead, the steering will be done through a pair of electric Veth contra-rotating thrusters.

The Feadship team also developed technologies to capture waste heat from the generators to supply heat to the AC system, domestic water and other “hotel loads,” independent from the propulsion. The boat will also have a heat-pump system that draws heat directly from the water.

The few details Feadship gave about the interior and exterior design are tantalizing, especially if the final product holds up to the superlatives.

Long, lean and low were the marching orders for the designers. The profile is more about emphasizing horizontal cues than vertical details. Courtesy Feadship

The owners, according to designers RWD and Monk Design, wanted “every yacht design norm to be questioned and challenged,” so it could be a “next-generation” project. That translated into a low profile, with styling features that run more horizontal than vertical, including clean lines that flow aft from the vertical bow.

The interior has signature features like an asymmetrical atrium staircase leading to a lower-deck dining salon, which offers a big reveal of an open wall connecting to a terrace just above water level. The stern has an “Aqua Lounge” with windows below the water, and up in the bow, a space usually devoted to mooring, the vessel is a bow observation lounge with double-glassed, floor-to-ceiling windows. The aft-deck terraces do not have pillars, an impressive structural feat, for clear views of the water, while the design team also engineered glass through the entire main deck to give a sense of being closer to the ocean.

Feadship says Project 710 has been launched from its Aalsmeer yard and will undergo final outfitting before sea trials.