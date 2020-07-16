This 285-Foot Feadship Superyacht Has a Glass-Bottomed Pool That Overlooks Its Beach Club

It’s not easy to keep a 285-foot superyacht under wraps for a whole year, but Feadship has managed to do exactly that. The Dutch yard has kept showstopper Lonian hidden since her launch in 2019, but now it’s finally ready to show her off.

The vessel was kept secret at the request of the owners, who wanted to enjoy a full year of private cruising without any publicity. That feat was relatively easy to achieve since the superyacht is packed with everything you could ever want or need, and has been specifically designed for life at sea.

In fact, Lonian spends little time moored in marinas and instead cruises the world with a “flotilla” of toys and tenders, plus a 217-foot support vessel that carries additional equipment and a crew of 22.

With exteriors penned by Sinot, Lonian sports a deep blue hull and dramatic bow, and is surprisingly slimline given her size. She features extensive glass and stainless steel for a decidedly modern feel.

“She has the presence and stance of a beefy motoryacht while retaining an elegant and slender air,” the yard said.

But let’s talk about life onboard. Her knockout feature is an utterly unique glass swimming pool located aft. It has a translucent bottom that doubles as the ceiling of the beach club below and a built-in movie screen integrated into the edge of the pool, because why not?

Not to be outdone, her automated swim platform on the transom hatch opens and closes like the roof of a convertible car. The teak hatch opens first, and the aft door descends before the hatch closes again, leaving no visible sign of a threshold or door.

Elsewhere, the expansive foredeck on the owner’s deck has a jacuzzi with bespoke cooling and heating functionality. This was specifically requested by the exacting owners, who like relaxing in the chilled plunge pool after a sweat sesh at the bridge deck gym.

Lonian features 22 different openings—platforms, hatches and doors—which creates a seamless outdoor-indoor flow and allows guests to easily access the surrounding waters. If further exploration is required, there’s also an AW169 helicopter on board.

The interiors, penned by Sinot and Richard Hallberg Interior Design, remain private, but Feadship did reveal there is a glass elevator to serve all five decks and an epic lounge with full-beam panoramic views. The vessel can sleep a total of 14 guests across seven cabins, including an owner’s stateroom, four generous guest staterooms and two VIP suites. There are also 15 crew cabins and one captain’s cabin.

Check out more photos of the spectacular superyacht below: