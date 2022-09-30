This New 279-Foot Superyacht Concept Uses a Giant Slice of Glass to Connect You With the Sea

Feadship unveiled quite a sharp superyacht concept at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show.

The 279-footer, known as Slice, features a cutting-edge exterior engineered to brighten up the whole interior. According to the Dutch yard, the designers at Studio De Voogt sliced the vessel right down the middle and then added a long strip of glass between the two halves. The transparent panel, which runs from bow to stern, will reportedly allow natural light to filter through multiple decks and bring the outside world in.

That’s not Slice’s only architectural anomaly. At the heart of the vessel on the main deck, there is a monumental atrium featuring cascading circular balconies. It’s kind of like a futuristic take on the inside of the Guggenheim that sets the tone for the rest of the decidedly modern living quarters.

The atrium. Feadship

Penned by Dutch designer Marco van Ham, the interior pairs a subtle, neutral palette with a range of shiny and matte materials. As Feadship requested teak be avoided entirely, the vessel is instead replete with marble, onyx, liquid metal, silver leaf, shagreen, straw marquetry and even pyrite. The layout is free of tight, boxy rooms and is instead open and airy. The cabins can allow for up to 20 guests (or 12 for commercial purposes) and 24 crew. The owner’s suite, of course, sports its own private terrace with a small pool.

Outside, meanwhile, Slice is equipped with a 33-foot, multi-level pool on the aft deck that Feadship says was designed using “data science.” Basically, the designers researched the best place to put it (and added hidden dampers) to prevent the water from sloshing about while you’re cruising. Elsewhere, there is a passerelle that pops out at the touch of a button, a forward tender garage, a large beach club, a sky lounge, a Jacuzzi and a number of open-air lounges.

The pool. Feadship

As for grunt, Slice will be fitted with four dual-fuel generators running on methanol and non-fossil diesel (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) that will power two Azimuthing pods. The yacht has an estimated top speed of 16 knots, a cruising speed of 11 knots and a range of approximately 5,000 miles. Feadship says there is also the option of replacing one of the generators with fuel cells in the future, which would generate clean, green energy to power the hotel load.

Feadship has been producing fully engineered concepts for more than a decade to inspire future owners. Slice, which marks the yard’s 11th design, is available for immediate construction and could be delivered as soon as 2027.

Click here to see all the photos of Feadship’s Slice superyacht concept.