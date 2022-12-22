This Sleek 214-Foot Superyacht Just Got a Multimillion-Dollar Makeover. Now It’s up for Grabs.

It’s rare to find a proven world cruiser that looks brand new, but Callisto pretty much fits that description.

The classic Feadship, which is listed for sale with Camper & Nicholsons for approximately $48.8 million (€46 million), recently emerged from an extensive refit after spending the past 16 years traversing the high seas.

First delivered in 2006, Callisto features exterior lines and naval architecture by De Voogt. The sleek and sporty 214-footer has already demonstrated excellent sea-keeping abilities but was simply getting a little long in the tooth. Her custom interior, which was penned by Disdale Design, was also ready for a slight revamp. As such, Callisto was treated to a full-scale, multimillion-dollar makeover to freshen her looks while maintaining her robust nature.

The salon. Courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons

The year-long refit was carried out in the new shed at Feadship’s Amsterdam yard. The work was, of course, finished to the Dutch builder’s exacting standards. First up, Callisto received major technical improvements and a full service. She was repainted from hull to mast and all exterior teak was revarnished. Her awnings were also replaced and her passerelle was overhauled.

In addition, a variety of furnishings were replaced to create a more contemporary feel. The layout of the 1,306 GT interior has not changed, and for good reason. You’ll find a sprawling main salon, a large dining room and a spacious upper deck salon for entertaining, as well as six staterooms for 12 guests and cabins for 16 crew. Located on the main deck, the luxe full-beam owner’s suite comes with a large office, a day room, his and hers en suites and a walk-in dressing room.

The Jacuzzi. Courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons

Other highlights of Callisto include a well-equipped gym, a generous sundeck with a dip pool and a fold-out swim platform. The yacht is also equipped with a garage that can hold two large Hinkley tenders (29 and 26 feet), an 18-foot Castoldi, a Zodiac 420 rescue boat and other toys. Callisto is no slouch on the water, either, with two 2,000 hp Caterpillar engines giving the vessel a top speed of 16 knots, a cruising speed of 12 knots and a range of 3,500 nautical miles at 12 knots.

Camper & Nicholsons says Callisto is in turn-key condition, with no major expenditure envisaged for several years. Fancy one more Christmas present?

