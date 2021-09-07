Formula 1 Champ Fernando Alonso Just Commissioned This 60-Foot Electric Catamaran

First it was tennis superstar Rafael Nadal, now it’s motorsports legend Fernando Alonso. The two-time Formula 1 champ has just commissioned a Sunreef Yachts power cat that combines the latest green tech with stylish and sustainable design.

The 40-year-old racing pro signed the build contract for the custom 60 Sunreef Power Eco on September 1 at the Yacht Club de Monaco, alongside the Polish yard’s founder and president, Francis Lapp. It comes just one year after fellow Spaniard Nadal took delivery of his luxe Sunreef 80 Power Great White, which went on to earn top honors in Robb Report’s 2021 Best of the Best.

Measuring 60 feet from tip to tail, Alonso’s floating abode will be a good 20 feet shorter than Nadal’s, but promises to be a lot more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient. The multihull is to be equipped with electric motors for smooth and silent cruising sans emissions. Great White, on the other hand, is powered by two 1,200 hp engines.

The cat will also harness and store clean energy thanks to its futuristic “solar skin.” This is basically an advanced system of solar panels that will cover roughly 738 square feet of the yacht’s exterior. The innovative setup has a peak power output of 13 kWh and any energy generated will be stored in an ultra-light battery bank.

“I have been observing the evolution of this brand for a while, and I appreciate their commitment to push innovation forward with the Sunreef Yachts Eco range,” Alonso said in a statement. “I’m excited to embark on this project as I know the 60 Sunreef Power Eco represents everything I am looking for: top engineering, amazing know-how and an amazing eco-friendly product.”

As for the interior, the 60-footer will offer enough room for 12 guests and four crew. The ultra-modern living quarters will be finished in an array of sustainable materials and also feature an energy-saving air-conditioning system. Like all Sunreef cats, it will also offer a solid dose of luxury via an array of high-end furnishings.

“We take another big step towards a more sustainable yachting experience and we are thrilled to take it together with an outstanding and inspiring ambassador on board,” added Lapp.

Check out more renderings of the 60 Sunreef Power below: