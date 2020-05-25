Ferreti’s New 50-Footer Blurs the Lines Between Cruiser and Luxury Yacht

Fifty feet seems to be the informal cutoff point between cruisers and motoryachts. After that, the interiors get larger, engines have more horsepower and rooms become more spacious. Ferretti Yachts has done some serious redesign work on its new 500 to turn it into a complete motoryacht, with the features borrowed from larger superyachts.

The 50-footer has larger-yacht features like dual staircases from the swim platform (which submerges for easier tender deployment/retrieval or a swimming area) up to the cockpit. The cockpit is more than a nook on this yacht, but a legitimate social zone, with an enormous sofa (which reclines) and table to accommodate up to 10 people for al-fresco dining. Up on the flybridge, the rear area is also set up for dining with the lounge and table, with a large sun pad in the forward section. On the bow is a third social zone with sun pads with reclining backrests.

Stefano de Vivo, chief commercial officer of the Ferretti Group, told Robb Report that the new design is aimed to reflect Ferretti Yachts’ new internal mantra, “Just Like Home,” in an upscale, luxurious way. Home will have dual meanings in this case, since Ferretti is offering “classic” and “contemporary” interiors, each with a different type of Italian personality.

The 500 is actually the first of a complete redesign of Ferretti Yachts’ model lineup. “This project is ushering in a new era for the brand,” designer Filippo Salvetti told Robb Report. “We want to combine the adventure of ocean cruising with a domestic dimension. That will come through larger spaces of the interior and many other solutions found on much larger yachts.”

Salvetti says the new designs will focus on how people use their yachts, rather than simply designing them as nautical trophies. Yet, all will retain elements of luxury such as the Gentili Mosconi Home Collection of Fabrics that define the salon and staterooms, or small but important details like Cadorin parquet, Pellini-lacquered Venetian blinds and Paffoni sink taps in the en suites, to create a complete picture of home.

The Classic interior, says Salvetti, was inspired by warm tones, including dark oak bulkheads, brown and beige fabrics and leathers, as well as shiny nickel detailing, among other features.

The Contemporary interior is more about Mediterranean brightness, with light oak bulkheads, decor and flooring, along with glass, polished steel, and fabrics of light blue, gray and beige. The idea is to provide contrasts between the materials and colors for a balance that is both elegant and relaxing. “The two different moods of decor by the Ideaeitalia studio perfectly reflects our Just like Home philosophy,” Salvetti says.

The Ferretti Yachts 500 will be powered by twin 550-hp Cummins QSB 6.7 engines, which will deliver a top speed of 30 knots and cruising speed of 25 knots.