Feretti’s New Line of Solar-Powered Yachts Will Offer Greener Long-Range Cruising

It looks like there’s a bold new Ferretti on the horizon.

The straitlaced Italian builder, which was founded by brothers Alessandro and Norberto Ferretti in the late ‘60s, has just unveiled a new line of eco-friendly yachts designed to “propel the brand into the future.”

The range has been christened Infynito as a nod to the “FY” initials of Ferretti Yachts and the “infinite” feeling aboard each new model created by blending the interior with the exterior. Speaking of which, the exterior design and hulls are by Filippo Salvetti, while the interiors are the work of Ideaeitalia.

Ranging from 70 to 100 feet, the Infynito yachts were inspired by explorer vessels and are a clear departure from Ferretti’s previous designs. In fact, each vessel features new Ferretti Sustainable Enhanced Architecture (FSEA). In other words, the newcomers are equipped with the latest green tech and boast impressive eco credentials.

Designed for long-range cruising, each model will be fitted with a solar roof that generates electricity to charge the onboard lithium battery pack. Clean energy could then be used to run the yacht’s hotel load sans emissions. Theoretically, it could also power electric motors, though Ferretti didn’t share any details regarding propulsion.

The green ethos extends to the construction, too. Each Infynito fleet member will sport eco paints, sustainable teak and recyclable fabrics and leathers. Of course, you can still expect the yard’s custom detailing and top-notch craftsmanship. The exact layout of each yacht is still to come, but Ferretti says one of the most distinctive features is the revamped main deck. It now houses a “groundbreaking all-season terrace” that can be enjoyed in all weather conditions.

It’s not just Ferretti Yachts that’s going green, either. The Ferretti Group is pushing sustainability within all of its brands. Wally, for instance, recently introduced a new line of zero-emissions, carbon-fiber sailing yachts called Wallywind. In addition, Wally has started building wide-body models, like the WHY200, to increase the amount of space onboard and evoke that same infinite feeling as Ferretti.

To Infynito and beyond, we say.