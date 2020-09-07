This Zero-Emission Resort Concept Turns Solar-Powered Catamarans Into Floating Villas

Imagine, instead of a beachside villa on a private island, having a floating catamaran as your abode. Not only can you sleep peacefully with the water lapping against the hulls—cats are known for their stability—but you can take the yacht off the dock during the day to visit empty coves or nearby islands.

That fantasy could soon become reality if the concept proposed by Silent-Yachts comes to fruition. The Austrian builder of solar-powered luxury catamarans has a plan to position its 60- and 80-footers on different ends of a floating dock, with a hospitality center as its axis point. The setup would provide a measure of privacy (ideal in these Covid-19 times) but also access to the water and any landside facilities.

The conceit is to use the catamarans—with their large staterooms, chef’s kitchen, terrace and sundeck—as mobile villas. Because the interiors are high end and solar-powered, the villas are sustainable, but guests will enjoy paradise without compromising on luxury or the environment.

“The new project is aligned with our strategy to deliver a sustainable, completely silent, fossil-free leisure experience to clients,” said Michael Köhler, founder and CEO of Silent-Yachts. “We provide a floating luxury adventure resort, an experience like no other.”

As with the yachts, the “land and sea” resorts will run on solar power, with amenities such as a restaurant, pool, clubhouse, gym and spa, as well as hardwood timber suites on the beach. The resorts can be operational in 18 months anywhere in the world.

The real beauty for boaters is that they can leave the docks at any point during their stay, and do a cruise of local waters or drop anchor in pristine coves. They can also visit neighboring islands for a truly mobile luxury vacation. “The beauty of this idea is that their room travels with them during their stay,” says Köhler.