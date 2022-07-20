This Sleek New 164-Foot Superyacht Concept Has a Beach Club Bigger Than Most NYC Apartments

Francesco Struglia’s latest concept is sure to make waves.

The Italian designer, known for creating futuristic yachts for Azimut, Benetti and the like, just unveiled a new vessel with one hell of an unconventional silhouette. Named after the Italian word for “wave,” Onda features a razor-sharp bow and an ultra-sleek hull to help it slice through the seas, along with large glass panels amidship to connect guests with their surroundings.

It’s at the rear that things get interesting, though. The 164-footer sports a collection of asymmetric aft decks that cascade down to the water, as reported by Boat International. Struglia’s eponymous studio says this creates “shaded areas and sunny areas in a whole new rhythm.” The upper deck sports a bar and alfresco dining area, while the main deck is home to a large, inviting lounge. The lower deck is dedicated to a giant 645-square-foot beach club that centers around a triangular pool.

Not to be outdone, the foredeck comes complete with glass bulwarks and a sizable 17-foot pool. There is also a tender garage located forward that can store a 30-foot tender transversely.

With a beam just over 30 feet, Ondo offers a generous amount of space onboard yet isn’t too crazy when it comes to gross tonnage. She has a relatively low displacement, according to the firm. The interior is reportedly a little more run-of-the-mill than the exterior.

The wheelhouse, crew quarters and other technical areas are located forward to give guests a little more privacy. The owner’s suite, meanwhile, sits on the upper deck and comprises a nearly 1,000-square-foot apartment and a private outdoor terrace with a Jacuzzi.

As for propulsion, Struglia’s envisions Ondo would be equipped with ​​twin MTU engines that would allow her to cover 4,500 nautical miles at speeds of up to 10 knots.

Like we said, she’s sure to make waves.