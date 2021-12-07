This New 64-Foot Hydrogen-Powered Catamaran Uses Renewable Energy to Supply Unlimited Range

Hydrogen propulsion still has a ways to go in the marine industry, but don’t tell that to Fraser Yachts. The yachting company, which handles everything from chartering to new builds, has just unveiled a new catamaran powered by the eco-friendly fuel alternative.

Meet Aquon One. The futuristic new multihull, which is set for delivery in 2023, is designed to be an environmentally friendly boat that combines modern comforts with innovative green technologies for sustainable cruising sans noise and emissions.

Penned by Christian Grande, the “pocket superyacht” will be fitted with just shy of 700 square feet of solar panels on the flybridge roof. This will allow the cat to harness its own renewable energy, which will then be used to create hydrogen via fuel cells to power the two electric motors and the onboard amenities. Small lithium-ion batteries can store electricity in the short term, while carbon tanks can hold it long term.

Fraser says the 64-footer, which has an estimated top speed of 16 knots, will be able to cruise off-grid for several days. She’ll also have a virtually unlimited range, giving those aboard unprecedented independence at sea.

The eco-friendly ethos also carries through to the interior. Spread across more than 1,000 square feet, the upscale living quarters showcase a range of sustainable materials, such as light bamboo and recycled leather. It’s a smart yacht, too, meaning all the LED lights can be controlled from your phone.

As for the layout, the main deck is home to a large living area and dining room, while the lower deck is dedicated to the guest cabins. With space for up to eight seafarers, you can opt for two, three or four staterooms that can be customized with different sized beds and ensuites.

Outdoors, meanwhile, the terrace to the aft offers a dining table, sun lounge and direct access to the ocean. At the other end, the foredeck sports another sizable lounge for entertaining. Above, the flybridge comes equipped with a dining area for 12, along with a bar and grill.

Aquon One will be built by Latitude Yachts. According to Fraser, the full-service shipyard, which is behind some of the world’s largest luxury trimarans, will ensure the cat is finished within two years. The hydrogen-powered vessel is priced at €6 million (about $7 million at current exchange).

Check out more photos of Aquon One below: